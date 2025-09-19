Jon Stewart Warns About Implications Of Jimmy Kimmel Suspension: 'Unprecedented Consolidation Of Power'

Jon Stewart is weighing in.

The Daily Show host, who typically only anchors Monday nights, opened an emergency episode on Thursday by remarking on Jimmy Kimmel‘s late-night nixing after comments he made days ago about the murder of political pundit Charlie Kirk.

As we’ve been reporting, other late-night hosts have stepped forward to speak out about Kimmel’s show being indefinitely pulled off the air. And now, the political-minded Stewart is joining the fray.

The 62-year-old opened his latest episode by sarcastically joking that he would be hosting a “patriotically obedient” and “government-approved” show. He quipped:

“We have another fun, hilarious, administration-compliant show.”

And then, as the audience laughed before beginning to boo President Donald Trump over the Kimmel fiasco, Stewart shushed them and yelled:

“Don’t f**king blow this for us!”

The legendary comedian then covered Trump’s trip to England by very cynically complimenting the president with some of the wittiest shade he could muster:

“Our great administration has laid out very clear rules on free speech. Now some naysayers may argue that this administration’s speech concerns are merely a cynical ploy. A thin gruel of a ruse. A smokescreen to obscure an unprecedented consolidation of power and unitarian intimidation and coldly antithetical to any experiment in a constitutional republic governance. Some people would say that. Not me though. I think it’s great.”

You can watch it all (below):

Like we said, Stewart usually only hosts the Daily Show on Mondays, so altering his schedule to host this late-week episode was a major bid to show solidarity with Kimmel.

Reactions, y’all?

