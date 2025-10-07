Jodie Turner-Smith Asked Taylor Swift This Insensitive Question During Unaired Graham Norton Show Moment!

Taylor Swift just couldn’t avoid questions about whether she and Travis Kelce plan to take the next step after getting married during her promo tour for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl!

The pop star appeared on The Graham Norton Show with a group of other celebrities on Friday, where she talked all about her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs player. As Tay discussed the wedding planning, it turns out her fellow guest, Jodie Turner-Smith, asked a super insensitive question about whether she planned to have babies! Yikes! However, viewers at home didn’t get to see the awkward moment! Why? It got cut out! Thankfully, an audience member is spilling the tea on what supposedly happened!

Related: Taylor Swift FINALLY Addresses Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors!

According to a social media user on TikTik, she said that “there was a part when host Graham was talking to Taylor about the upcoming wedding and like planning it,” when Jodie suddenly jumped in to ask:

“And what about babies?”

Oh, Jodie, no! You don’t ask someone that. It is a super personal question and quite frankly none of our business. You don’t know if they want kids, can’t have kids, or if they prefer not to talk about whether they are having kids in front of strangers. It’s better to avoid that topic altogether, especially on camera!

Taylor didn’t realize what the actress was asking at first, though. The Fate of Ophelia singer thought she was wondering if she planned to invite younger guests to her wedding — at least that is what the Swiftie claimed! The fan continued:

“Taylor went, ‘Oh, no under-18s are coming, just adults.’ I feel that should have been the end of it, but it wasn’t.”

Jodie then asked again:

“No, no, I mean, are you going to have babies?”

Yikes! Fortunately, Tay didn’t have to answer! The social media user shared that Graham was “so on top of it” and shut it down so that the conversation quickly “moved on,” adding:

“Instantly he went, ‘That’s an off-camera conversation to have.’”

Only audience members saw this moment go down because it was deleted, which the TikToker was “not surprised” about. Yeah, it wasn’t a good look for Jodie! Watch the TikTok video (below):

Tay hasn’t addressed the alleged awkward moment — though who knows if she ever will publicly. Jodie, on the other hand, didn’t sweat over it! She took to Instagram on Monday with a roundup of “press tour content” for her new movie Tron: Ares and penned a sweet message to the Grammy winner, writing:

“@taylorswift you’re an absolute babe! my love for you grows with each encounter! thrilled for you and all you’ve accomplished, and YES, i’m always gonna have piping hot tea for you”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodie Turner-Smith (@jodiesmith)

We guess Jodie isn’t worried she landed on Taylor’s bad side!

What are your thoughts on the unaired moment, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via The Graham Norton Show/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]