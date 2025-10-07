Taylor Swift Fans Defend Her Against Allegation Of PROMOTING EUGENICS In Song Lyrics!

Oh, Taylor Swift‘s lyrics are getting unreasonably scrutinized again? Must be the fallout from another album release! So far as we can tell, Taylor’s songs should be… fun but thoughtful, novel without experimentation, obscure but universal, timeless but also meet the cultural moment, personal but not self-centered, political but not abrasive, and you have to be able to dance to it. Do we have that about right?

Well, the latest standard she’s being held to? Don’t talk about getting married and having kids!

We already heard her response to the suggestion she was going to give up music to be a housewife — she called it “shockingly offensive” by the way. Well, the other take on her lyrics we’ve been seeing going around is even worse!

Once again, it’s about the song WI$H LI$T, in which she expresses that others may have big dreams, maybe on the more materialistic side, and she’s just a girl who wants a simple life with her partner. But the way she put it has a few very loud folks online up in arms. She sings in the sweet track that she’d like to:

“Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you”

Cute, right? Not to some! There are people online accusing her of promoting eugenics for saying she’s picturing having kids that look like her man.

Yes, really…

the concept of saying you being homophobic, racist and hunting minorities cause you want to have kids pic.twitter.com/BG8NCznYN9 — mo (@everlikeme) October 5, 2025

yall can hate on me and say im crazy all u want but this is genuinely scary to me as someone who has been a fan of her for over a decade. taylor swift as a 35 yo woman knows what she’s doing and knows how this could be interpreted i’m sorry but it’s the truth. — James Mwashimba (@jamesmwashimba1) October 5, 2025

I literally wrote “eugenics??” In my notes app — insert name here (@anactualfant4sy) October 3, 2025

does anyone have any other interpretation of “got the whole block looking like you” bc that does genuinely confuse me bc it does sound like she’s romanticizing gentrification, homogenisation etc https://t.co/whdjUZHb0v — alin (@peachew_) October 4, 2025

There’s way more of that than you’d think…

We’d love to spend a thousand words defending Taylor against this absurd, bad-faith reach of a take on someone who has consistently been on the right side of issues of race and LGBTQ oppression… But we’re going to let her fans take this one because they feel pretty strongly about it:

“i actually respect some of the ‘life of a showgirl’ critiques, but most of yall are just making s**t up. id have much more respect if you just said you hate taylor instead of posting schizo takes about her wanting kids is eugenics.” “like they wanna be on a moral high ground so badly just admit u hate her as a person so we can all move on. even better: don’t talk about her and stream ur favs instead!” “just saw the WORST 5 min tiktok saying this is taylor’s conservative album, cancelled is about ignoring being politically correct, and wish list is about eugenics………..i’m gonna SCREAM these people are witch hunters” “The things are not even that deep, it ia a joke about the Kelce Genes cause her sister in law Kyle has 4 Kids who look exactly like Jason. IT IS A FUNNY BIT. Nothing else. But everyone wants to put a twisted narrative onto something that’s is definitely far from the truth.” “‘Taylor saying she wants the whole block to look like Travis is eugenics’ Do u guys hear yourselves?????? Like u guys sound so schizophrenic lMAOOOO” “i’m not even kidding when i say that this type of purposeful misinterpretation is what’s ruining leftist culture. there’s no way someone normal would interpret that line like this, your brain is completely fried from internet discourse.” “Wish list being WILLFULLY misinterpreted in the same way ‘I hate it here’ … they want taylor to be racist & problematic so bad ” “Making bad-faith, wildly unfounded sociopolitical TikTok critiques of a pop album is such a profoundly misguided use of political energy right now given… literally everything that’s actually happening” “if you call taylor a tradwife for wanting to marry or a racist for the metaphor of wanting a big family, just to feel morally superior you will eventually alienate other progressive-minded individuals in way that will hurt election results when its time” “Saying Taylor is promoting eugenics for saying she wants to have a couple kids that will look like her husband is insane. Y’all want her to be racist so bad that you literally become illiterate to do so. It’s the ‘I Hate it Here’ discourse all over again.” “This s**t is why we keep losing elections. This is bat s**t. Touch grass and get a grip on reality. You’re looking to be offended if that’s the reach you made. Turn off the album and go listen to something else”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are you going to go listen to something else? If not…

