Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Nasty Divorce Likely To Drag On 'For Years'! And 'The Children Will Suffer'?!

The s**t has hit the fan for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

On Thursday, the drama ramped up when the Game of Thrones star sued Joe, claiming the Jonas Brothers singer was preventing the estranged couple’s two children from going “home” to England with her. The 34-year-old singer denied those assertions, but the damage was done. And now, legal experts are worried things are about to get way worse.

Speaking to Page Six, famed NYC trial lawyer Aaron Richard Golub voiced his worries that Joe and Sophie may be in for “a long court battle.” Golub doesn’t represent either party in their ongoing litigation, but he has repped big industry players on cases, including Gisele Bündchen, Martin Scorsese, and Brooke Shields. So, he knows how A-listers roll. And he says this legal fight could be HUGE!!

Referencing Joe and Sophie’s two young children, Golub told the outlet on Thursday:

“The battle is going to swing like a pendulum. … It will go on with appeals for years and the children will suffer.”

Oof…

Among the issues is the fact there are three separate jurisdictions at play here — England, New York, and Florida — in two different nations’ legal systems. That could get messy in a hurry. And at least one other high-profile divorce attorney agrees with Golub’s assessment. Divorce lawyer Val Kleyman also spoke to Page Six on Thursday. And even though he, too, is not repping Joe or Sophie, he’s worried about how ugly things could get:

“It is going to be complicated because ultimately one of the parties [Sophie or Joe] will have to yield on where the children will live or the court will have to make a decision.”

So, basically, this split has a LONG way to go…

