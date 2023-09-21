Joe Jonas AMBUSHED Sophie Turner With Divorce -- And She Only 'Found Out Through The Media'?!

OMG, this divorce is so much messier than we realized!

Don’t be fooled by Sophie Turner continuing to do her job with a smile on her face. She is PISSED at Joe Jonas — and apparently has every right to be! Rather than take to social media to snipe at her estranged hubby, she was quietly working on a real clapback. She filed a bombshell lawsuit instead — and on Thursday the bomb went OFF!

First and foremost, she wants her damn kids! She claims in the suit Joe has “wrongfully retained” their two daughters and is suing to have them returned to her in England, which she says is their home. Sophie says she returned stateside to pick up the kids when she could, on Sunday September 17, but he “wouldn’t let the kids leave.” The suit reads:

“The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence.”

Crazy stuff! We had no idea this split was so contentious — or that a custody war was brewing!

But that’s not all! It seems Joe waited until she was out of the country on purpose — to ambush her with a divorce filing she had no idea was coming!

WHOA!

In her lawsuit, the Game of Thrones star gives more insight than ever into WTF happened between this seemingly happy couple. She says they “had an argument” on August 15 — Joe’s birthday — and that was the end of it, so far as she knew. But then he blindsided her by filing for divorce just three weeks later, on September 5. He didn’t even give her the courtesy of a phone call! She says she “found out through the media” that he’d filed! Dang, that means she found out after we did!

Contradicting reports of months and months of marriage turmoil, Sophie says the “breakdown” of the four-year union actually “happened very suddenly.”

The way she makes it sound, he got so angry over one fight, he decided to divorce her behind her back! And he sprang the trap when she was in the UK working — so he could keep the kids from her! HOLY S**T if that’s true, it’s truly diabolical on his part! No wonder she’s joining forces with his other most famous ex Taylor Swift!

What do YOU think of Sophie’s shocking lawsuit?? Did YOU think this split would get so nasty so fast??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]