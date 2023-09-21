Diplo Reacts To Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Divorce After He 'Ruined' Wedding With Livestream Drama!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s wedding DJ has something to say about their split!

On Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked Diplo if he’s been in touch with the Jonas Brothers singer since the divorce filing. The musician revealed he hasn’t — which isn’t too much of a surprise. They weren’t on the best of terms before Joe was in an emotionally fraught position!

Host Andy Cohen recalled how Diplo got called out for “famously livestream[ing]” the couple’s Las Vegas nuptials in May 2019, which Joe later said “ruined” his special day. The artist reflected on that embarrassing moment:

“Livestream had just started happening. I was like, ‘This is the perfect opportunity to livestream something.’ I didn’t know it was a secret.”

To make up for his mistake, Diplo went to their “real wedding” in France the next month, he noted:

“I DJ’d. It was beautiful. I did it for pretty cheap, maybe free. Because I didn’t mean to [cause drama].”

Even though he hasn’t spoken to the boy bander, the Grammy winner wished the family well, referencing the exes’ two daughters:

“I wish them all the love because I think they have some children.”

Unfortunately, the divorce battle is only getting WORSE as the Game of Thrones alum has finally begun her legal filings! The wedding livestream seems quaint as a scandal at this point…

