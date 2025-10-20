Is Joe Jonas SHADING Ex Taylor Swift For Supposedly Stealing His Song?!

Is Joe Jonas throwing his ex her flowers? Or throwing some shade??

In a new Esquire profile out on Monday, the Cake By The Ocean singer was asked about Taylor Swift‘s megahit (and weirdly controversial) new album The Life of a Showgirl. His answer is *technically* positive. But in that way that doesn’t sound like a compliment at all? He told the mag:

“I’ve heard some of it. I think she’s obviously the biggest artist out there, and I think it’s good.”

The first thing he said was that she was big? He’s heard “some of it” and it’s “good”? Talk about damning with faint praise! He added:

“Everybody’s got an opinion about it, but from what I’ve heard, there are some catchy melodies.”

OK, that’s still pretty tepid praise. Or it could be even shadier than that. “Some catchy melodies” could actually be a reference to the fact many fans think one of her songs stole its melody from the Jonas Brothers!

Photos: Why Fans Think Taylor & Travis Kelce Are Having Problems

For those who haven’t heard the theory, critics have said the title track sounds a little too much like Cool! For real! Listen to both for comparison:

We can kind of hear what they’re talking about.

“Hey! Thank you for the lovely bouquet!”

Does feel like the same structure as:

“Cool! Top to the bottom, just cool!”

There’s definitely a lot in common there. But the exact same melody? That feels like a stretch.

But it was enough that the site Genius actually listed an interpolation of the Jonas Brothers track in the credits of the song… at first. That’s gone now, presumably because it’s not in the credits on the actual album. Huh.

According to Genius, Taylor Swift’s new song “The Life of a Showgirl” interpolates the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 track “Cool”. pic.twitter.com/TpSmNazxtf — DDD (@jolin_siwonxy) October 3, 2025

See? And now it’s gone… But some fans are pretty convinced she absolutely should be crediting them:

“hey so why does the life of a showgirl by taylor swift sound almost exactly like cool by the jonas brothers #tloasg” “Is it just me or does the title track on The Life Of a Showgirl sound just like Cool by the Jonas Brothers?” “are we gonna say that the life of showgirl is identical to cool from the jonas brothers or are we just gonna move on? KKKKKKKK” “Everyone saying The Life of a Showgirl sounds like Cool by The Jonas Brothers but in 2019 I was saying Cool sounded like Smoke by A Thousand Horses”

OK, so with that in mind, not to mention Joe and Tay’s history… Y’all think he’s shading her? “I’ve heard some of it… there are some catchy melodies”?? Hmm…

For what it’s worth Joe and Taylor supposedly don’t have any bad blood anymore. He told Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast back in 2023 that they were… Oh… He said they were “cool” now. Huh. Also, that was before the Sophie Turner business. Maybe they aren’t so cool anymore??

Let us know YOUR thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via First We Feast/BBC Radio 1/YouTube.]