Taylor Swift Fans Blast TikToker Who Admitted Wild Tay Necklace Accusations Would 'Pay Her Rent'

Sigh… This is still going on, huh? Yup. Call it Taylor Swift Derangement Syndrome, call it haters gone wild, call it a coordinated smear campaign (which some are claiming). But whatever you call it, you can’t deny its existence. Folks are spreading some really terrible, bad faith takes about The Life of a Showgirl!

Since the album dropped, the hot takes have been flying free, with listeners saying:

– she’s signaling her retirement as she becomes a conservative tradwife (here’s what Tay says) – she’s promoting eugenics by saying she imagines babies who look like Travis Kelce (here’s what Kylie says) – she’s dogwhistling racism against Trav’s exes by referring to bad times as dark nights and a bright future as light and sunshine

Swifties have tried to hit back at all this, but it’s only getting worse. Folks have gone from saying Taylor is MAGA now to outright calling her a secret Nazi. Rather than focus on what our actual Department of Homeland Security has been posting on X, they want to see if they can decipher hidden meanings in pop star merchandise.

The latest theory surrounds a necklace Tay put in her shop. The official Opalite necklace featured little lightning bolts along the chain, a pretty obvious reference to the song’s lyrics: “you were dancing through the lightning strikes”. But folks determined to prove the Blank Space singer is racist leapt to the conclusion these were hidden Nazi symbols. Um… how??

Well, they’re equating the lightning bolts to the sig rune — the little lightning-bolt style S symbol that the SS used on its uniforms.

OK, just real quick… Those don’t even look the same. The little bolts with the sharp points, like on the necklace? Those have been used to symbolize lightning basically forever. That’s lightning.

The sig runes aren’t pointed, they’re squared, which makes them look even more like an S. And there’s notably always TWO of them because the Nazi officers were the SS.

It’s bad enough the Nazis stole and ruined multiple Hindu and Norse symbols, you really want to give them everything that’s even kinda sorta similar-looking? Calling every cartoonishly simple lightning bolt drawing a hidden Nazi symbol means you’re seeing a LOT of hidden Nazis everywhere, including superheroes, sports teams, fashion, children’s art…

And again, if you’re reaching this hard to find hidden Nazis in 2025, we highly recommend you look out a window instead. Maybe google “remigrate” or “ethnic cleansing” or “young republicans chat” and see why those have been trending…

Seriously, why would anyone be more interested in going after a pop star, who by all accounts is generous, progressive, and inclusive of minorities, rather than all the extremely problematic elected officials and pundits out there??

Well, one possible explanation is that rage bait pays the bills! Literally!

One TikToker who made a whole video trying to convince viewers of Tay’s secret Nazi plan is now complaining about it getting taken down… because she was making great money off of it!

Yes, a user going by the name AllAboutLiz posted a followup to her original video, calling it “one of the more viral videos I’ve ever had.” She lamented the fact backlash seemed to have gotten it taken down, not because the truth was so important but… because she wasn’t earning that sweet, sweet viral revenue:

“I thought that this was going to help cover my rent for a month, and then I could catch up on some bills.”

We guess she was hoping to get some sympathy for that one. But Swifties were not feeling bad for her after getting told she couldn’t spread misinformation for money! They had a field day, commenting:

“This bitch ADMITTING she posted it to pay for her rent. Who is behind this???” “Admitting to using these platforms as specific rage engage for pay is a huge issue. But it is only online, it is not real.” “she went private HAHAHA time to get a real job” “Wellll karma is a bitch” “‘I’m just trying to pay my rent by calling someone a nat*i guys!!! Please!!! You’re so mean!!! Let me spread false information!!! It’s to pay my billssss!!!’” “The way she’s trying to make herself sound like a victim who didn’t do anything wrong when she literally posted a video trying to call Taylor w N@zi…..mental illness at its finest” “Someone needs to explain defamation laws to her.” “Does she not realize that she has that exact same ‘symbol’ on her damn shirt?!” “If she’s saying those lightening bolts are nazi symbols does she also not notice the nazi symbol on her top???”

Yeah, about those last couple? They aren’t wrong, the girl was wearing what appeared to be a Taco Bell inspired t-shirt that had the words “BAJA BLAST” written in jagged, blocky lettering, and the “S” was… well, kind of like a sig rune.

According to her logic, wouldn’t she also be wearing nazi symbolism bc of how the S on her shirt looks ????????‍???? I knew these mfs weren’t actually “concerned” just trying to hit a million views. pic.twitter.com/iC3vtU3cLH — Kayd ❤️‍???? IS A SHOWGIRL (@uronyourownkayd) October 15, 2025

But of course, if she went after that clothing company for their “secret Nazi dog whistle”… that ain’t payin’ the rent. Right?

