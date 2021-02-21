Joe Jonas Shares HIGHlarious Birthday Tribute To Sophie Turner's 'Two Moods'!

A big happy 25th birthday to Sophie Turner!

The Game of Thrones actress celebrated with husband Joe Jonas, who posted a hilarious tribute for her day on Instagram. In the photo slideshow, the 31-year-old musician first shared a pic of his wife decked out in a white monochromatic look. Very chic, if we do say so ourselves! Meanwhile, the next image showed a silly pic of Sophie, who went casual in a blue hoodie that’s wrapped behind her ears. In the caption of the post, Joe wrote:

“Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally. Love you @sophiet.”

Related: Anna Kournikova Celebrates Daughter Mary’s First Birthday With Rare Photo!

AWW! In the comments section, the star responded with a simple: “I love you.”

Later on in the day, Sophie shared a selfie on her Instagram Story with some golden “25” balloons behind her, saying:

“Thank you for the birthday wishes. 25-ing and thriving.”

Many of the leading lady’s famous friends and family also shared in the celebratory day, including sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra who posted a stunning photo of Sophie to her Insta Stories!

As you may know, this is the English beauty’s first birthday as a new momma. She and her hubby welcomed their daughter Willa back in July 2020.

We hope you had a great day, Sophie!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]