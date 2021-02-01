Anna Kournikova Celebrates Daughter Mary’s First Birthday With Rare Photo!

They grow up so fast!

On Saturday, former tennis star Anna Kournikova shared a sweet and rare photo on Instagram of her and Enrique Iglesias’ daughter Mary to celebrate her first birthday!

In the new photo, the adorable girl is seen propping herself up on a bed wearing a precious white dress and matching bow (below). And the monochrome background really makes her stunning blue eyes stand out, too! See (below)!

Related: Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi’s Birthday On Mid-Pandemic KarJenner Girls Trip

Her daddy obviously loved the snapshot, too, as he commented, “ .”

On Sunday, the 39-year-old athlete also uploaded a moment of “girl talk” she had with the little tot. You def want sound on for this vid!

So cute!

Anna and Enrique, who have been together since 2001, also share 3-year-old twins Nathan and Lucy. Both toddlers got a special tribute of their own last month for their big day.

What precious kiddos!

[Image via Anna Kournikova/Instagram]