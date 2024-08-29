Amid Cheating Allegations, Joey Lawrence Claims Divorce Was Actually Because Ex-Wife Didn't Like His Daughters! WHAT!!!

Joey Lawrence finally addressed those cheating allegations — and dropped a major bombshell accusation about his estranged wife in the process!

One day after Samantha Cope filed to end their two-year marriage, the actor was accused of cheating on her with his married co-star of his upcoming film Socked In for Christmas, Melina Alves. Her estranged husband, Edward Rider, claimed in divorce documents that the pair were having an affair, which he discovered back in March. Melina denied the cheating allegations, claiming she and Joey had a “meaningful friendship” and nothing more! In fact, she makes a point to say they did not have a “sexual relationship” while they “were on set filming.” Hmm. But that doesn’t mean something did not happen afterwards…

Joey is also now insisting nothing happened, though! He took to Instagram on Thursday to finally speak out about the divorce and the affair rumors, writing:

“With a deep sense of responsibility, I want to respond to the recent allegations surrounding my personal life, including my divorce and the claims of an affair with Melina Alves. Melina and I became close friends and I did not have a physical relationship with her while filming the movie ‘Socked in for Christmas.’ These rumors are false. Our bond was based on shared experiences and an understanding of the challenges we were both facing in our personal lives.”

Again with the wording…

Similar to Melina, Joey noted he “did not have a physical relationship with her while filming the movie ‘Socked in for Christmas.’” And it is that “while filming” part that is raising our eyebrows. Because he is not saying they never had a “physical relationship” for any random, single day in their lives. Or after filming! Just that they both made it a point to say nothing happened between them when they worked on the film together. If it is true and something didn’t happen on set, is it possible that they got VERY cozy after filming wrapped???

However, Joey appears to be sticking with the story that they were just “close friends” and nothing more! He is, instead, placing the blame for the divorce entirely on Samantha! And no, the 48-year-old singer is not accusing her of being the one to cheat. What he claims ruined their marriage hits a little too close to home — literally. Joey explained:

“At the time I met Melina, I was in the midst of a deeply troubled marriage. I was clinging to the hope that I could save a relationship that, in my heart, I knew was beyond saving. My short-lived marriage was fraught with difficulties from the beginning. Our differences became insurmountable.”

Their relationship was “fraught with difficulties from the beginning”??? Hmm. We mean, the pair did move pretty fast as they tied the knot only three months after the Blossom alum finalized his divorce from Chandie Yawn-Nelson! Perhaps he and Samantha moved too fast. You know, before they got the chance to see if they were a good match! Anyways…

Joey then went on to drop a bomb! He claimed Samantha, with whom he shares baby Dylan Rose, didn’t like his and his ex-wife’s 18-year-old daughter Charleston and 14-year-old daughter Liberty, saying:

“As a father, my three daughters are my world. They are, and always will be, my top priority. The unraveling of my marriage was tied to my realization that there was no way my two eldest daughters were ever going to be accepted by my wife to be part of my family. I cannot and will not compromise on the love and care that my daughters deserve, and this realization played a significant role in the breakdown of my relationship.”

WHAT?!?!

Joey continued:

“I understand that my life is often in the public eye, and with that comes a level of scrutiny that can be difficult to bear. However, I must emphasize that the well being of my children is of the utmost importance. Thank you for your understanding and respect as I navigate this difficult chapter in my families life.”

Read the entire statement (below):

His comments are bound to get Samantha talking more about the divorce and cheating rumors now, right? We cannot imagine she will stay silent on the drama for much longer because he is throwing out a wild accusation about her! Reactions to the latest in the messy divorce, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em in the comments (below)!

