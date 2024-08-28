Joey Lawrence's Alleged Mistress Denies Affair! But Her Estranged Husband Ain't Buyin' It!

Joey Lawrence’s alleged costar-turned-lover finally addressed those affair rumors!

In case you missed it, the Blossom alum’s estranged wife, Samantha Cope, filed for divorce after only two years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason, nothing too shocking. However, we soon learned something more scandalous possibly happened that caused the breakup! It came out that Joey allegedly had an affair with his Socked In For Christmas co-star, Melina Alves! What?!

The shocking accusation came from her estranged husband, Edward Rider, in his divorce documents filed last month! He claimed he found out about the cheating in late March.

As for Samantha? She has not publicly addressed the affair rumors. However, a source for People claimed last week that Joey “continued to date Melina even after Samantha found out about it and confronted him.” So awful! The insider then claimed the 37-year-old actress “wanted to go to counseling” afterward, but he “fooled their counselor” and got “ready for dates with Melina while Sam watched, bawling her eyes out” instead. We wouldn’t blame Samantha if this is why she left Joey! This sounds like a horrible situation! Who treats their wife so callously? Jeez!

However, a source then told the outlet on Sunday that “infidelity isn’t the cause” of their divorce “not by a long shot.” Well, it’s not exactly a denial of the allegations! But you know who is flat-out denying them now? The alleged mistress herself!

On Wednesday, Melina Alves took to Instagram to insist “there was no sexual relationship” between her and Joey while filming the holiday movie. Instead, she says they just struck up a “meaningful friendship” on set. Hmm. She wrote:

“It is with a deep sadness and heavy heart that I must address the recent allegations about the relationship between myself and Joey Lawrence, which have unfortunately become a public matter. As a private person, it is deeply distressing to see such personal and sensitive issues being discussed so openly and inaccurately. First and foremost, I want to clarify that there was no sexual relationship between Joey and myself while we were on set filming Socked in for Christmas. Our relationship was a meaningful friendship that developed naturally due to the many similarities in our personal situations. When I met Joey, I was immediately struck by his kindness, warmth and genuine character. We found common ground in our shared experiences, which led to a strong supportive friendship that has been a source of strength for both of us.”

OK, obviously the way she’s describing Joey is very… intimate. But we also can’t just drive by this wording here. She says “there was no sexual relationship between Joey and myself while we were on set filming Socked in for Christmas.” While we were on set filming. That’s a hell of a qualifier, right? She’s not saying “there is no sexual relationship” or “there has been no sexual relationship.” She’s saying specifically not at that time and place. It feels like the way a politician answers a question, right? Someone really cooked that answer for legal reasons, right??

When it comes to her own marriage, Melina claimed she and Edward have been “estranged” since January 2023 and “living in separate rooms” since then:

“Our marriage had been struggling for some time, and the separation was a necessary step for both of us. I have always valued my privacy, and it is incredibly painful to have such personal matters thrust into the public eye in a way that has caused harm not only to me but also to Joey, who has been unjustly dragged into this situation.”

Melina wrapped up the lengthy post, noting she made the “difficult and deeply personal decision” to obtain a temporary restraining order against her ex. Whoa. She doesn’t provide more explanation into her decision, other than to say Edward “has presented situations that necessitated” her to get the restraining order and “protect” herself during “a time of vulnerability.” Read the full statement (below):

Do you think Joey and Melina were really pals and nothing more? Melina’s estranged hubby doesn’t! Sources close to Edward told TMZ on Wednesday her statement about them being estranged is BS! In fact, the pair allegedly were still living together earlier this year. We mean, she did note they were “living in separate rooms” under the same roof — not living separately in different houses. So both could be true. Just saying!

However, the insiders claim she went “ballistic” when he filed to end their marriage and ran to the court to get the restraining order, which he thinks will be thrown out. We’ll see! But he clearly believes she cheated on him, no matter what she says! Despite the drama, the outlet reported Edward is solely concerned about the well being of his kid moving forward.

Damn! What a messy situation! What do you think about Melina’s statement, Perezcious readers? Do you buy what she said about her and Joey being just friends? Or do you think something happened between them? Sound OFF in the comments below!

