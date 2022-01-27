Josh Duggar's Younger Brother Involved In Plane Crash -- Details

We are learning new information about a plane crash John David Duggar was apparently involved in back in late October of last year.

Even though the incident is coming to light now, it apparently occurred just a few days before November of 2021, and just weeks before his older brother Josh Duggar went on trial in Arkansas on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

According to a report, the 32-year-old reality TV alum was piloting an aircraft with two passengers on board near the city of Waverly, Tennessee, when the plane apparently suffered double engine failure.

The report, first obtained by In Touch, claims the incident occurred back on October 29, 2021. Duggar was evidently forced to make an emergency crash landing after the engine failure, which reportedly occurred in a Piper PA-30. Thankfully, even though the plane apparently suffered “substantial” damage, neither John David nor either of his passengers were seriously injured.

The Humphrey County Sheriff’s Office stopped short of confirming the full report this week, only confirming that “a family” was involved in the crash. Understandably, that led to speculation that John David’s wife, Abbie, and their daughter, 1-year-old Grace (both pictured with John David, above), may have been involved as well, though that was not confirmed. Regardless, as is standard in these situations, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

John David is a pilot by trade, working for a non-profit organization called MEDIC Corps that uses small planes and helicopters to deliver relief supplies to areas affected by natural disasters. In fact, as Us Weekly reports, the plane he was flying during that October crash was indeed registered to the organization, which is based near the Duggar family’s hometown of Springdale, Arkansas.

John David and Abbie are each fans of flying, with both having previously earned pilot’s licenses. They took some of their November 2018 wedding photos standing next to an airplane together, too, and held the reception for their ceremony inside of an airplane hangar that year.

Clearly, then, it’s an understatement to say that flying is a big part of their relationship. We’re just thankful that it appears all three people involved in the crash were physically OK.

Of course, Josh’s December 2021 conviction on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography has brought a considerable amount of unwanted attention to all the members of the reality TV family. And amid the focus on Josh in mid-December, news broke that Jana Duggar had been cited on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor a few months prior to that as well.

She eventually cleared that up in court, but not before it became more fodder for family drama even amid Josh’s far more serious and sickening situation.

And now, with John David, we learn of another prior Duggar news story — though to be very clear, this plane crash news is far different than those disturbing legal situations.

