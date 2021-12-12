Jana Duggar's Cousin Defends Her Amid New Charges Of Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor

As we’ve been reporting, Jana Duggar has been unexpectedly charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in a misdemeanor case first filed in court way back on September 9, but uncovered earlier this week.

Now, her cousin Amy Duggar King is taking to Instagram to defend her relative — and Amy has shed a little bit of light on whatever might have happened that contributed to this new legal problem for the Duggar family.

Writing in an Instagram Stories post on Saturday afternoon, Amy — who has previously been very outspoken against cousin Josh Duggar‘s recent conviction for sharing and possessing child pornography materials — spoke up again about Jana’s case.

Writing a message to her fans on the app, she shared (below):

“I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn’t have been intentional.”

Hmmm…

And while Amy doesn’t go into specifics (and alludes to the fact that she may not know them), the Duggar cousin does nevertheless admit that it appears the charges stem from some type of incident that allegedly occurred while Jana was “watching multiple kids.”

Here’s that part of the comment (below):

“Thank God the child was OK and found! I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out. Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there’s so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It’s a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you.”

Well that’s certainly, um, interesting.

Here is Amy’s full message, via IG Stories screenshot (below):

Wow!

Quite an interesting response to the child endangerment allegations.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, the original police docs used to file the citation against Jana don’t provide details into the case, only reflecting that the young woman was cited around 3:00 p.m. local time at her Springdale, Arkansas home on that fateful mid-September day by the Tontitown Police Department. The next thing that appears to be set to happen in the case against Jana is a court date scheduled for January 10, 2022.

Obviously, with all this following right after the high-profile conviction of Josh on the child porn charges, it’s another big scandal for the Duggar family. They certainly have fallen mightily from their righteous, religious reality TV perch in the last several years, and it appears as though that fall from grace will continue.

