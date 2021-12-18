Was Jana Duggar's Child Endangerment Charge Over Her Sister's Kid?? Amy Drips Family Tea In Shady Post!

Jana Duggar has been rather careful about how she’s addressed her child endangerment charge.

She noted in her one statement on the matter that it’s about privacy, particularly as it’s all coming out in the days following her brother Josh‘s conviction on child pornography charges. And fair enough. But what if that isn’t the only reason she’s trying to keep it quiet? What if it’s to protect someone else?

What we do know is that Jana was babysitting when one of the children got out and was spotted wandering alone outside, hence the police being called. As she said:

“This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed. They recognized that it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment.”

But whose kids was she watching? She’s not a professional babysitter, she’s 31 years old. Is it possible she was watching some of the many, many children of her siblings? Maybe Jessa Duggar Seewald, who lives nearby and was quick to defend her sister?

One 19 Kids And Counting alum who isn’t afraid to rock the boat already weighed in suggesting what was being asked of Jana was too much. In a post last weekend Amy Duggar King obliquely commented to her cousin:

“I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out. Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there’s so many of them and you only have two eyes!!”

Obviously on the surface that’s letting Jana off the hook. But could it also be shading the parents who put so much responsibility on her shoulders?

Well, let’s just say the tone got a bit darker and more overt in a post on her Twitter this week — after Jana came forward with more details. She seemed to pretty clearly take aim at the parents, writing:

“I believe that if you are a parent you should watch your own children. It’s not right to always have someone else watching them for you.”

After that sentiment was met with a bit of backlash from working parents who are forced by circumstances to use a caretaker more often than they’d like (it takes a village!), Amy clarified:

“OK let me clear something up. I’m not talking about loving good parents that work and provide for their families. I support that! Of course! I’m talking about people who rely on Aunt’s or friends or anyone that takes advantage of people. Just simply because they can.”

Aunts. As in… the aunts of the kids? As in… sisters? You don’t need a magnifying glass to read between those lines. It seems to us she’s saying some of her cousins might be exploiting the rare childless Duggar by getting her to look after too many children all at once.

It’s not uncommon in the family either. Remember, there were 19 Kids in the end. Viewers will note the girls had to parent their younger siblings — almost like it’s all Jim Bob Duggar believed they were good for. Amy called this out even more specifically as she continued:

“Your kids even your older kids should not be your built in babysitter. Your kids no matter what their age is should be able to live a normal adolescent life. Helping out every once in a while is great but if you’re gonna have that many kids then be responsible for them.”

Preach it, gurl!

Do YOU agree Amy is shading her famous family again with this Twitter tirade? More importantly, what do you think about her opinion? After all, she’s seen how the Duggars operate up close, without the cameras. Maybe she knows it works a lot less well than it ever looked like.

