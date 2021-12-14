John Legend Shows Off Brand New Tattoo Drawn By Daughter Luna -- LOOK!

John Legend has a piece of Luna on him forever!

On Sunday, the All of Me crooner took to his Instagram Story to show off a brand new tattoo he got inked over the weekend — a flower bouquet drawn by his 5-year-old daughter! The design was originally doodled by the little girl over the summer. At the time, she also drew a butterfly momma Chrissy Teigen got inked on her skin. But it turns out that John’s new tattoo wasn’t just a fun way to honor Luna’s talents — he got it done to complete a deal he made with his wife!

Last week during an appearance on Ellen, the cookbook author dished:

“Luna was drawing on us one night, and she was like, ‘I love this. This is the best butterfly I’ve ever drawn.’ And then she drew a beautiful floral bouquet on John’s arm, and he was like, ‘I’ll tattoo mine, if you tattoo yours.’”

The model quickly went through with the decision, but John never did!

Related: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Reportedly Bought An ENTIRE Row At Radio City Show So NO ONE Would Sit Near Them!

On Wednesday, the broken promise was brought up again when the singer appeared on The Today Show. Turns out all that bad press made him feel so guilty, he rushed right over to his favorite tattoo artist, Winter Stone, and got the drawing tatted ASAP! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out Luna’s design (below)!

And, in case you forgot, here’s the butterfly Teigen got tattooed earlier this year.

So cute!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via John Legend/Instagram]