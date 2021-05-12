John Mayer Sparks More Romance Rumors With Cazzie David -- Check Out This Mushy Birthday Tribute!

John Mayer is sending Cazzie David a very special — and very public — birthday message!

The indie rocker was one of the many people to give a b-day shout out to Larry David’s daughter, who turned 27 on Monday. John, who has known the author for several years, took to his Instagram Stories to post a snapshot of Cazzie and a furry friend playing in front of a beautiful scenic backdrop.

He wrote:

“Happy birthday @cazziedavid. I care for you a great deal! Enjoy your special day.”

For her part, Pete Davidson’s ex re-posted the message to her own Story. The whole exchange definitely doesn’t feel not flirty — especially considering it comes just over a week after the twosome were photographed enjoying sushi at an El Lay restaurant. Then again, a source told E! News that the pairing is unlikely to be a romantic one and that John is believed to be single. Hmm…

So it’s unclear if the two are more than just friends, but one thing’s for sure: this funny lady means a lot to the musician! What do U think is going on between these two? Ch-ch-check out the pic (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.

