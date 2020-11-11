Cazzie David Finally Tells The REAL Story Of Pete Davidson Dumping Her (??) For Ariana Grande!

Cazzie David is finally opening up about her breakup with Pete Davidson, and it’s apparently even MORE complicated than we thought!

As you may know, the 26-year-old writer was caught in the flurry of headlines about the Saturday Night Live star’s whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande back in 2018, seeing as the pair *allegedly* got together two weeks after the comedian ended things with Larry David’s daughter.

Well, that wasn’t the actual story, according to Cazzie, who got candid for the first time about their split in a book of essays coming out next week titled No One Asked for This. In one of the essays, the humorist revealed her two year relationship with Pete ended for good just two days before he went public dating the pop superstar — and by text message no less.

She also revealed the demise of their romance apparently stemmed from Cazzie failing to convince The King of Staten Island star she truly cared for him.

Related: How Mac Miller & Cazzie Connected After Their Splits From Ariana & Pete!

Cazzie explained that she felt Pete was infatuated with her, and she wanted to break things off. However, she hesitated because she had witnessed how “previously, self-harm and suicide threats had come about from trivial circumstances.” Makes sense, seeing as Davidson has been very open about his mental health struggles.

The writer ultimately did pull the plug on their relationship temporarily, but ended up calling him back days later to say that she’d made a mistake. The Staten Island native told her he was “the happiest he had ever been” — before dumping her for good two days later in a text message. The next day, Cazzie discovered her ex was with the Grammy winner — and he certainly wasn’t keeping it under wraps, either.

To add insult to injury, Pete uploaded pics of himself to Instagram showing that he’d covered his Cazzie tattoos (a tattoo of her cartoon likeness on his arm, a tattoo of her name on his ring finger, and a tattoo of her favorite emoji on his neck).

Ari’s fans weren’t making things any easier for her. Arianators far and wide wrote her nasty messages, saying Pete had upgraded from Walmart to Chanel. The constant attention that Ari and Pete were getting made it impossible for Cazzie to stop playing footage in her mind of them “immediately falling in love, accompanied by audio of her baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to me.”

Ugh, we can’t even imagine!

Cazzie’s pain manifested into a full on panic attack during a trip to her sister’s graduation. During the flight, she “shook uncontrollably in [her dad’s] arms for the entire flight,” then curled up in the hotel’s bathroom, crying and sucking on her weed pens.

She woke up “screaming in agony,” prompting her famous father to pull her from the bed and say:

“CAZZIE, COME ON! YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!”

Ha! Leave it to Larry to give her some perspective!

In the essay, Cazzie noted that airing out her drama was almost as painful as living it, writing:

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life. And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that.”

Thankfully, Pete and Cazzie are now friends again. He read her essay, and she even thanked him in the acknowledgments of her book, writing:

“Pete. I love you … Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

We’re glad they were able to make amends, and that Cazzie had the courage to speak about their drama in such a cathartic way! Head over to The Los Angeles Times for more on her book!

[Image via Patricia Shchlein/WENN]