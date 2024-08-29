John Stamos Dodged A Bullet! He Got Kicked Out Of Scientology For Being 'Annoying'!

John Stamos was once courted to become a Scientologist… But he was quickly given the boot! And the story behind his failure is like something out of a sitcom!

On the Friend in High Places podcast over the weekend, the Full House actor opened up about a brush with the controversial church he had decades ago. He recalled:

“I was in an acting class and there was this hot girl [who] said to me, ‘You know we’re all meeting at this address on Hollywood Boulevard, you should come after [class]. And I was working at my dad’s restaurant and I said, ‘Dad, I gotta go.’ So I went and it was the Scientology building.”

Oof… Talk about a surprise reveal! Of course, back then no one knew anything about Scientology! All Stamos knew? This hot girl and John Travolta were into it! And Travolta was the young actor’s idol! He admitted:

“Seeing [Grease] was like, ‘I wanna be that.’ I wanted to be John Travolta, I still do. Well, minus the whatever it is that they do.”

This really explains Uncle Jesse! LOLz!

Related: 90210 BFFs Tori Spelling & Brian Austin Green Blame Exes For 18-Year Fallout!

At the time, John was just 16 or 17 years old… And come to find out, his antics proved to be a bit immature for the organization:

“So they brought me in there and they said, ‘Come over here,’ and they had this E-Meter where you hold these two cans.”

The “E-Meter,” or the Electro-psycho-meter, is “used for measuring extremely low voltages and psyche, the human soul, spirit or mind,” according to the official Church of Scientology website. But John couldn’t take it seriously. All he saw were two cans — like a kid’s treehouse phone — and he immediately started doing bits. He recalled:

“I was doing a Peabody and the Wayback Machine — you know, [Mr. Peabody & Sherman], and they didn’t like that.”

HA!

He continued:

“And then I was just f**king around so much they said, ‘Get out, get going.’ And they just kind of kicked me out.”

LOLz! Well, he should consider himself lucky!

Podcast host Matt Friend chimed in to joke, “You were too annoying for Scientology,” to which John responded:

“That’s pretty bad. I must have been terrible.”

Watch the his full interview (below):

John has previously spoken out about his brush with Scientology in his 2023 memoir If You Would Have Told Me as well, in which he quips:

“I’m not Scientology material. Darn it.”

Talk about dodging a bullet, right? And we’re sure there were plenty of other hot girls for Stamos to follow into weird places over the years! LOLz!

[Image via Friend In High Places Podcast/YouTube]