John Travolta & Daughter Ella Share A Dance In Honor Of Kelly Preston

This is so touching.

John Travolta shared a short but sweet video to his Instagram on Friday of himself and his 20-year-old daughter Ella Travolta sharing a dance on a relatively empty floor in honor of the late Kelly Preston.

Take a look at the moving father-daughter moment (below), the Grease star’s first post on social media since announcing the death of his wife:

As you’ll recall, Preston passed away last month after a two-year battle with breast cancer, leaving behind her husband of 29 years, daughter, and son Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her eldest son Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009.

Sending our thoughts to the entire Travolta family as they continue to grieve.

