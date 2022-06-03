Will Johnny Depp Get Pirates Role Back? Former Disney Exec Says…

Now that Johnny Depp’s won his defamation case against Amber Heard, is there any chance he’d return to his fan-favorite role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise??

Well, new comments from a former Disney executive seem to suggest there’s a strong likelihood that the actor could be returning to the open seas — even despite his claims in court!

While insiders have varying opinions on whether or not Johnny will be able to rise the ranks in Hollywood again after suffering a major blow to his reputation in the last few years, one former executive is confident Disney will want to capitalize on the actor’s loyal fanbase. Speaking to People on Thursday, the confidant explained:

“I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.”

The source also thinks the success of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, made by the same producer as the Pirates films, Jerry Bruckheimer, could influence Disney to pursue a new film with Depp.

“With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises.”

Don’t get ready to tune into a new swashbuckler film with Depp at the helm just yet though — another Hollywood insider has a completely different take on the situation. Speaking to the outlet, they said it is “not very likely” that the 58-year-old will “come back as a star,” but suggested:

“But they’d probably make Pirates 6 with Margot Robbie or someone similar.”

Hmm. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer previously told The Sunday Times that Margot was in the running to star in one of two films he is currently developing. Assuming she’d take the role, the insider added:

“I would think they make Robbie his daughter and likely have a cameo with him as a test.”

And if that miraculously happens, it “likely” won’t be released until 2025 due to production timelines. Of course, all this is a little skeptical considering all that Johnny has said about the films. As Perezcious readers know, he has been pretty adamant that he has no desire to return to Pirates or work with Disney again. During his defamation trial, Johnny testified that even if he was given $300 million, he would turn down the chance to work on another Pirates movie. He claimed he had a falling out with Disney execs who treated him like he was “guilty until proven innocent” amid his legal matter with the Aquaman star.

But this confidant doesn’t buy a word of that, saying:

“I don’t believe that based on his money troubles, especially given Pirates is a billion-dollar global franchise.”

It would be pretty wild to turn down that much money… During the trial, Depp’s agent claimed he lost a potential $22.5 million payday to do a sixth Pirates flick because of Heard’s 2018 op-ed at the center of the defamation trial. So, he knows there’s a large chunk of treasure waiting for him if he stepped back on board — would he really risk losing that again??

Another industry source argued that Depp “will work again,” even if not with Disney, but that it might be a challenge to get that first big role back:

“I do feel someone will give him a chance. He is very likable and very talented. A studio will just have to gauge and see it worth the risk and value, but he also won public opinion. He gained a whole new fan base through this and, yes, he will be back.”

A Hollywood agent agrees, claiming that “reputations have been torn down on both sides” in the legal battle, but that Depp will still “flourish, because this is the world that we live in,” adding:

“His fans are very loyal and vocal and all know he is far from perfect.”

It’s never been more clear how loyal the Fantastic Beasts alum’s fans have been until this trial, that’s for sure. It’s hard to know what will happen in the future. It would certainly be shocking to see him join Pirates after testifying so strongly against it, but who knows? Walking away from a paycheck that big would be hard for anyone.

Would you like to see Capt. Jack’s return? Or do you think Disney won’t be so eager to team back up with the star considering the controversy (and potential appeal)? Sound OFF (below).

