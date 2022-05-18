Pirates Of The Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Johnny Depp’s Future With Franchise

As Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard rages on, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer is opening up about whether or not fans can expect to see a glimpse of the actor in his upcoming films.

Johnny starred in all five of the fantasy swashbuckler films, the last being Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017. Early stages of development on two more films have already begun, but will Jack Sparrow be returning?!

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Jerry revealed:

“Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

Just like Amber in Aquaman 2, the ongoing lawsuit continues to get in the way of Depp’s ability to snag that screen time! Interestingly, the producer is in talks with Margot Robbie to star in one of the new films.

While this is certainly a disappointing revelation for Depp’s diehards, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. During the trial, the 58-year-old actually testified that he has no interest in returning to the franchise. Amber’s attorney asked:

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?”

To which he replied:

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

Wow! He’d really turn down that much money?!

According to Variety, he also discussed a DailyMail.com article that proclaimed he was “out as Jack Sparrow” in October 2018. On why this was written, he said:

“I wasn’t aware of that, but it doesn’t surprise me. Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point.”

Depp’s agent Jack Whinham also testified that the allegations made against his client dropped him from the running for the sixth Pirates film and a $22.5 million paycheck that would have accompanied that role. Slamming Amber’s op-ed that called out her ex for alleged abuse, he continued:

“After the op-ed, it was impossible to get him a studio film.”

So, it seems like the outcome of this trial will not only determine Johnny’s possible future with Pirates — if he ever wants to return, that is — but also his chance at starring in other big-budget films too. Thoughts?!

