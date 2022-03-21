Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Headed BACK To Court With THESE A-Listers Testifying In Defamation Case!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It’s time to settle this once and for all.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are set to head back to court on April 11 amid their ongoing defamation lawsuits, and, this time, they’re both bringing a few major A-listers to testify on their behalf!

This legal fight, as readers will recall, has been going on since 2018 when Heard published a Washington Post op-ed piece in which she described herself as the victim of domestic violence. She never named her alleged abuser, but Johnny sued her for $50 million anyway. They had been married from 2015 to 2017, so, it wouldn’t have been hard for readers to presume he was to blame, or so he felt. In retaliation, Amber sued him back for $100 million. They’ve since filed to have the other’s defamation case tossed out, but both have been allowed to continue.

Today I published this op-ed in the Washington Post about the women who are channeling their rage about violence and inequality into political strength despite the price of coming forward. From college campuses to Congress, we're balancing the scales.https://t.co/dBSwuJBtay — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 19, 2018

According to reports, the trial is set to begin next month in Virginia — and it includes James Franco, Elon Musk, and Marvel star Paul Bettany!

Legal docs show that Amber has added Franco and Elon to her witness list. An interesting selection considering the Pirates of the Caribbean alum previously alleged that she had an affair with both men during their marriage. So, expect to hear some talk about that! While both guys will be testifying, they are expected to join virtually rather than in person.

Animal Kingdom actress Ellen Barkin is also speaking on behalf of Heard, as well as representatives for Disney, Warner Bros, WME, ACLU, and the Los Angeles Police Department. Last year, the embattled actor sued ACLU in an attempt to prove that Amber did not donate millions to the organization as promised, so we have a feeling the rep from that organization will try to debunk those claims. The LAPD is expected to show any records that will support Amber’s case, as well.

Depp has just as impressive of a group coming to his defense — though most won’t be speaking directly on his behalf, but their past communication will help explain his side of the story. WandaVision lead Paul Bettany is set to testify. He was also involved in the UK libel case that Johnny lost. At the time, some very violent and disturbing texts the Golden Globe winner allegedly sent were revealed — showing a scary side of the star, if true. It’s likely Paul will have something to say about those.

New correspondence between Depp and plenty more stars will also be read, including with Jason Momoa, director James Wan, Zack Snyder, and CAA chief Bryan Lourd! Similarly, emails shared between Depp and J.K. Rowling and Jack White will also be unearthed.

This seems like it will be a jam-packed hearing! A judge will listen to both sides and hopefully settle this debate for good.

It’s hard to know which direction the outcome will lean, but, we should note that the 58-year-old did not see success in his UK libel case! As you likely know, he sued The Sun over a publication that labeled him a “wife beater,” but a judge sided with the magazine because the description was “substantially true.” He tried to appeal the decision but was denied.

His desire to regain his status in Hollywood has been leading the charge ever since his ex-wife’s opinion piece hit the internet. We’ll have to see how things play out in court to see if he can find his way out of this controversy and get his career back on track. Thoughts?

