Kanye West Trying To Take Kids Away From Kim Kardashian In Push For FULL Custody: REPORT

Kanye West is going further than we thought — he reportedly wants FULL custody of his kids amid his ongoing divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper has apparently been telling those close to him that he would be “a better parent” than the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul, even amid his ongoing Instagram outbursts about Kim and her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

Per The Sun, the Chicago native is convinced he should be fighting for full custody in the aftermath of his tense split from his famous ex. A source revealed:

“Kanye wants to go for full custody of the children. People close to him were pretty shocked and have been trying to persuade him not to, but he is adamant that he wants the kids full time.”

Uh-oh…

The root issue at this point is Ye’s apparent belief that the KKW Beauty exec is too far removed from caring for the ex-couple’s four children — 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm — especially because she’s spending time with Pete.

The insider explained:

“He believes Kim is away a lot working and spending time with Pete and that he’d be a better parent. Kanye thinks the children spend too much time with the nannies and that he’d be around more than Kim.”

Hmmm. Would he really be around more than Kim, though?! First off, it’s not like Kim isn’t an active parent. She’s extremely involved! And also, it’s not like Ye doesn’t travel around the world for work all the time himself! Heck, he was the one who moved out of state, causing the divorce in the first place. We’ve even heard it’s solely his own inconsistency at being around that’s stopping him from seeing the kids more often!

No doubt some of the tension here likely has to do with Kanye’s thoughts about North’s TikTok activity under Kim’s tutelage, too. To that end, the insider added:

“He also has issues with Kim’s parenting, he thinks she gives the kids whatever they want, and they are growing up spoiled. But everyone close to Kim knows she is a devoted mother to her children. Of course the children spend time with nannies, but she is a working mother.”

From Kim’s perspective, the informant told the outlet she is still focused on trying to “coparent as much as possible.” That tracks with our prior reporting about the reality TV star continuing to take the high road through all this endless drama.

For a while now, Kim has been set on keeping an informal visitation schedule in order to remain flexible for whatever Ye may need. But now, it increasingly appears that the rapper is keen on putting that to an end as soon as possible. In fact, the source here makes it sound like she’s trying to bend over backwards to accommodate Ye even amid his own unpredictable travel schedule and behavior:

“[Kim] doesn’t want to cut Kanye out of her life even though Kanye believes otherwise. Kanye spent long periods of time away from the kids when they were together, he practically lived in Wyoming for the past year of their marriage. No one thinks it’s likely he would win full custody.”

Yeah, see? That’s exactly what we mean. Ye travels more than Kim! And there are other issues at play here as well. It takes a village, y’all — and a healthy, mature coparenting relationship. But can Kanye and Kim truly have that at this point?

What do U make of this increasingly chaotic situation, Perezcious readers?

It’s bad enough to have Ye speak out on IG all the time (especially for Pete). But now, to start to see this public lashing out creep into deeper child custody issues… ugh.

We remain concerned for the well-being of Kim and Kanye’s children above all else.

