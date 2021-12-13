Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Trailer Shows Off Actor Who REPLACED Johnny Depp -- WATCH!

It’s time to save the world again!

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore was released on Monday, and it looks exciting AF!! In the third installment (which takes place decades before Harry Potter begins), Albus Dumbledore recruits a team of underdogs to help him defeat dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, who is threatening to take control of the wizarding world! Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and the recruits set out to prevent a potential war against Grindelwald — played by a new actor!

As Potterheads know, Johnny Depp, who played the villain in the first two films, was famously fired from the franchise last year after he lost his libel case against a tabloid who alleged he was a “wife beater.” The filmmakers have since hired Mads Mikkelsen to portray the antagonist. Ch-ch-check out his first appearance (below)!

Wow!! That looks intense! Fantastic Beasts 3 is expected to hit theaters on April 15, 2022. Will U be watching?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]