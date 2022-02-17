Ioan Gruffudd Claims Alice Evans Threatened To Do 'What Amber Heard Did To Johnny Depp' If He Left Her

This may be the most disturbing chapter yet in the public falling out between Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd.

In case you hadn’t heard, the 102 Dalmatians couple split after 13 years of marriage and two whole decades together last January. Alice took to social media to air her grief and grievances, saying the Titanic star had returned home from filming in Australia and all of a sudden announced he was leaving her. He abandoned not just her but their two daughters as well, according to the Vampire Diaries alum.

Months later, Ioan revealed his new relationship with Bianca Lawson, a woman 20 years younger whom he had met when she was a recurring extra on his Aussie TV show. Naturally, Alice got the impression they’d been having an affair for months, possibly years — and put her ex’s “mistress” on blast! She’s since accused Bianca of worse crimes than homewrecking, saying she’s using fake social media accounts to gaslight her. It’s all very dramatic.

Now Ioan is making some disturbing claims of his own. The Fantastic Four star, who officially filed for divorce back in May of last year, has gone back to the courts to ask for a restraining order against Alice!

According to legal docs obtained by Radar Online, he’s asking the court to order his ex not to contact him — and to stay 100 yards away from both him AND Bianca. Whoa, what?? Is he saying she’s dangerous?? In a way, yes.

As part of his request, Ioan finally tells his side of the story, that he told Alice way back in August 2020 that he was unhappy. What he claims she said in response is shocking.

The Harrow star says Alice threatened him if he ever left her, telling him she would “destroy me and my career” by running to the press with false stories. She even gave him an example, he says, of the kind of thing she was talking about! In the docs, Ioan writes to the court:

“Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp.”

Whoa! As our readers will know all too well, Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence upon their divorce. As he contested her claims in multiple legal battles, a mountain of evidence was unearthed that seemed to show the opposite was true. In one damning audio recording, Amber can be heard admitting she had physically abused the Finding Neverland star — and even taunted him that no one would believe him. It’s this behavior that Ioan is accusing his ex of threatening:

“Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands… she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother. Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me.”

Chilling. Some real Gone Girl stuff there.

The former Mr. Fantastic goes on to accuse Alice of sending hundreds of abusive and threatening texts and emails after their split, as well as putting up “false” posts on social media about their split.

“It was extremely upsetting and stressful for me to continuously receive these types of hostile and aggressive text messages from Alice. On July 22, 2021, I blocked Alice’s phone number on my phone.”

He says he only communicates with her through a “court-controlled” system for the necessary co-parenting messages. (She has said online that he refuses to speak to her for any reason, even parenting talk.)

Further, he says, she’s threatened Bianca:

“Alice has made harassing, threatening and false social media posts about Bianca, and she has publicized private information about Bianca’s medical condition.”

She’s definitely put up some angry social media posts, that much is provably true. The question is, how much of it is false? How much fits the legal definition of harassment? Most of what she’s written has been the outpouring of rage and grief of a woman scorned. But where’s the line?

Does her social media ranting come across as calculated and cruel to you?

Alice has not posted online about this (yet), but she did file a legal response, writing, again per Radar:

“I believe that Petitioner is filing this request merely as a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings. As Petitioner has not seen our children for over 8 months, I believe he is trying to set some type of record that I am a horrible mother.”

If true, it would be what she said she was afraid of, that Ioan and Bianca would come for the girls.

This is a horrible situation. Now with this filing, either it’s true and she is making good on horrific threats by dragging him through the mud with diabolical lies — or it’s not true, and he’s doing the plotting and scheming with these false claims.

What do YOU think is really going on??

