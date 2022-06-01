Johnny Depp Spotted Hanging With Ex Kate Moss After Her Surprise Amber Heard Trial Appearance!

Johnny Depp reconnected with his supermodel ex-girlfriend on Tuesday with a backstage get-together at a concert in London where he made a cameo performance!

As we’ve been reporting, the 58-year-old A-list film star has been working it for fans as part of Jeff Beck‘s live performances recently. Just a few days ago, Depp took the stage with the singer and wowed fans with a few cover performances of his own that were capture on video.

And on Tuesday night, at Royal Albert Hall in London — just days after arguments wrapped in his six-week-long defamation trial against ex Amber Heard — Depp did it again! But this time, the real show went down backstage after the performance, where Depp reportedly reconnected with his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss!

According to DailyMail.com, Moss showed up at Royal Albert Hall to watch Depp and Beck perform covers of various Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, and John Lennon songs together. Former American TV talk show personality Sharon Osbourne was reportedly there, too, so it was clearly a star-studded event that helped Johnny let his hair down following the trial.

But the real story was Moss! The outlet notes the supermodel came “clambering out of a blue Mercedes” and was “escorted by security into the stage door entrance” about 90 minutes before Depp was due onstage. The Pirates of the Caribbean star hung out backstage with Moss and company for a while, then took the stage just before 9:30 p.m. local time, joining Beck amid calls of “we love you Johnny” from the fans out in the audience.

Depp “immediately grabbed the mic” when he got out there and played seven songs with Beck, including Hendrix’s Little Wing, Lennon’s Isolation, and Gaye’s What’s Going On. Here’s a quick clip of Depp’s London outing with Beck, via Fox 5 New York (below):

After about a half an hour on stage, per the outlet, Depp departed back behind the curtain, “blowing kisses to the audience” the whole way while evidently re-joining Moss and pals to hang out a bit more away from the public eye.

Of course, Depp’s ex-girlfriend recently testified on his behalf in his trial against Heard. Speaking via video from her home in the UK, Moss testified about a rumor that Depp had supposedly pushed her down a flight of stairs while the duo was on vacation in Jamaica together during their relationship in the mid-1990s.

Speaking to the Virginia court last Wednesday, Moss said that Depp did not push her down the stairs at a resort on the island — but that she actually fell following a rainstorm.

She stated on the record:

“We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

When asked whether the City of Lies star had pushed her, Moss doubled down:

“He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs, no.”

Heard’s attorneys declined to cross-examine the 48-year-old at that point, and her testimony wrapped.

It could prove to be a major moment in the trial, as Moss’ first-hand experience in Jamaica directly refutes previously-persistent rumors about Depp supposedly abusing her — rumors that Depp’s legal team pointed out were spread by Heard in previous testimony.

As for the trial itself, jury deliberations have continued into Wednesday…

