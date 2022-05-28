Elon Musk Weighs In On Amber Heard And Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial!

Elon Musk wants one thing for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp once the verdict for their defamation trial is in: for them to both “move on.”

The 50-year-old Tesla CEO broke his silence on the legal matter between the former couple on Friday, taking to the comments section of a tweet from MIT research scientist and podcast host Lex Fridman who listed five of his “takeaways” from the trial. The post read on Twitter:

“1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine.”

Elon then chimed in, simply saying:

“I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

Well then. You can ch-ch-check out the exchange (below):

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

As you may know, Elon and Amber dated for several months in 2017 following her divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. And although they were not together for long, the SpaceX founder actually got sucked into the middle of his ex-girlfriend’s defamation case and was named as a potential witness. While he never ended up testifying, that does not mean his name wasn’t brought up several times during the trial!

In fact, Terence Dougherty, the Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of the ACLU, claimed in a pre-taped testimony that he believed Elon had donated at least $500,000 of Amber’s $3.5 million pledge to the nonprofit organization. Damn. Depp even accused the Aquaman actress in the lawsuit of having an intra-marital affair with Elon. As the filing stated:

“Unbeknownst to Mr. Depp, no later than one month after his marriage to Ms. Heard, she was spending time in a new relationship with Tesla and Space X founder, Elon Musk.”

However, a representative for the billionaire told E! News in 2019 that they “didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent,” adding:

“Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later.”

Now, the jury has begun their deliberations on Friday and will resume on Tuesday following the Memorial Day holiday. So we’ll have to wait and see the result of this lengthy trial then. In the meantime, though, thoughts on what Elon had to say about the situation, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised he weighed in on it? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

