Kate Moss Tells The REAL Story Behind Amber Heard's 'Rumor' Johnny Depp Pushed Her Down Stairs

Kate Moss has finally set the record straight on that crazy piece of gossip involving Johnny Depp and a staircase.

As we’ve been reporting, Amber Heard brought up in her defamation trial testimony having heard a rumor that Johnny pushed the supermodel down the stairs back in the ‘90s when they dated. The Aquaman star claimed that rumor was a big reason she struck the actor during one alleged altercation involving her sister, Whitney Henriquez.

Well, that testimony opened the door to the plaintiff calling Moss herself. The icon appeared via video link as a rebuttal witness on Wednesday, and the 48-year-old made it clear that the stairs story was NOT whatever Amber has been saying.

Breaking her silence on the rumor, the British beauty denied any allegation that Depp pushed her down stairs during the course of their relationship — particularly, during a stay with the Pirates of the Caribbean star at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica.

Related: Amber Sister Bombshell Kept From Jury?! See The Shocking Declaration Details!

So, what actually happened during that fateful trip? Kate testified that she slipped after a rainstorm and hurt her back — and Johnny “brought [her] medical attention.” She explained:

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room. I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and brought me medical attention.”

Kate went on to clarify that Johnny had never pushed her down those or any stairs during the course of their relationship, testifying:

“No, he never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.”

Case closed on that, we guess.

As we said, Moss was mentioned during Amber’s testimony, when the Aquaman star brought up an alleged 2015 altercation between her sister and Depp. She recalled:

“Johnny swings at [Henriquez]. I just see my little sister with her back to the staircase and Johnny swings at her and I don’t even wait… I just in my head instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swung at him. In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him — square in the face.”

Henriquez echoed Heard’s testimony later in the trial when she took the stand, testifying:

“Johnny runs up the stairs. I’m facing Amber and he comes up from behind me, strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout, ‘Don’t hit my f**king sister.’ She smacks him, lands one.”

Henriquez claimed Depp grabbed Heard “by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly” with the other hand. The sisters then allegedly locked themselves in a bedroom, while Depp allegedly continued shouting:

“I f**king hate you. Hate you both. F**king c****, f**king whores.”

Whitney’s boss tells a different story. In a bombshell declaration, she claimed the sister told her at the time that it was Amber who was attacking — and Whitney stepped in because she was worried she might kill Johnny! It’s wild stuff — but the jury will never see it.

Will Kate’s testimony change anything? This is the first time the supermodel has ever addressed the claim. Earlier in the trial, video showed Johnny shaking his head and smiling after his ex brought up Moss, presumably because the shout-out opened the door to have the model testify as a rebuttal witness and finally put the rumor to bed.

Do U think this will tip the scales in Johnny’s favor, Perezcious readers? Watch the clip (below) and sound off in the comments.

[Image via Law and Crime]