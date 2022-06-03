Johnny Depp Is 'Focused On Himself' Following Amber Heard Verdict -- Here Is 'What He Does Next'!

If it seems like Johnny Depp is moving past his legal trouble quickly, that’s because he is!

As we’ve been following, after Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard concluded last week, he’s been seen rocking out on stages and making jokes about some pretty serious stuff that was brought up in the courtroom. While he did walk away with a win, earning $10.35 million in damages after the seven-person jury sided in his favor, it has been surprising to see him get right back to his normal life without much time to process everything.

Now, a source is opening up about his state of mind and behavior as of late, and it sounds like his decision to press on amid the drama has all been on purpose!

Speaking to People on Friday, an insider close to the 58-year-old star claimed that he is feeling “happy” and “relieved” after hearing the verdict and grateful to have been supported by so many, they explained:

“He’s figuring out what he does next. He feels like he’s been vindicated. He feels a significant weight off his shoulders. It’s been six years of this. It’s been so gratifying to hear from men and women — he’s heard a lot of positive support from both men and women.”

So, what’s next?

For the moment, “he is focused on himself” and anything that will bring him joy. The same goes for the future, the confidant noted:

“He is absolutely looking ahead and past this. He’s looking for positivity and to move away from negativity.”

Could that include a new Pirates of the Caribbean film?! Perhaps if it sparks enough joy??

Whether he joins the franchise again or not, it seems as though he’s well on his way to figuring out what brings him the most happiness these days! At the moment, that means living out his rock star dreams! As mentioned, Johnny didn’t turn up to hear the verdict get read in person earlier this week. Instead, he was across the globe in England performing on stage with his friend Jeff Beck. Seemingly just one of many steps he’s taken to get his “life back.”

After the jury’s decision was made, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star took to Instagram to thank his supporters and reflect on the dramatic legal matter, saying:

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back.”

While Amber is musing the idea of an appeal, Johnny seems content to soak up his win. Makes sense after such a long, grueling fight.

