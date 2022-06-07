Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's Next Moves Revealed -- DETAILS

Both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are trying to regroup following the 58-year-old star’s major win in court last week.

In fact, insiders close to both parties are awash with new info about what they each respectively plan to do now that the dramatic, weeks-long defamation trial is behind them and their lives will move on.

Of course, on the first day of this month, a Virginia jury sided mostly with Depp following six weeks of testimony in the defamation trial involving him and his ex-wife. In their award determination, the jury decreed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star receive $10.35 million in damages from the defamation, with the 36-year-old Heard set to gain $2 million in damages from her countersuit.

Now, insiders are speaking out to People from both camps in the days following the jury’s decision.

On Amber’s side, it sounds like she’s trying to take the time to reflect after her courtroom loss. Revealing inner details to the mag, an insider explained that the Aquaman star is “still upset” about the jury’s decision, and “just doesn’t understand how” things went against her even “with all the evidence her legal team presented.”

Still, the actress — who welcomed her first baby, daughter Oonagh Paige, back in 2021 — is trying to determine what is the best course of action moving forward:

“Amber spent the weekend with her baby daughter. She is frustrated about the verdict. … She is figuring out the next legal step.”

Heard is trying her best to focus on her little girl at home, too.

The insider added:

“For now, she wants to just focus on her baby girl. The trial took away a lot of special mommy time. Amber is looking forward to a summer with her daughter and family.”

That’s fair! She’ll certainly have some time to do that at this point. Why focus on the loss when you can make each new moment count for the better, right?

As for the City of Lies star, he is optimistic that he will see a career resurgence in the months and years following this high-profile jury determination. Of course, Depp has already been busy performing live on stage with musician Jeff Beck, and the actor certainly loves those gigs. But music isn’t his passion in quite the same way acting is, and Johnny is ready to get back into the film world in a BIG way.

Another source explained it all to the mag, saying:

“His career has been his everything over the years. He loves music, but acting is his life. He couldn’t sit around and do nothing about the fact that his career was being affected. He thinks the verdict was fair. It feels like a win to him. He very much hopes that he can revive his career.”

Interesting! It definitely sounds like a far more optimistic take than Amber’s side of things. But certainly, based on the jury’s verdict, that’s probably to be expected.

Perezcious readers will recall how a separate source opened up late last week about Johnny’s future focus, as well. In that report, we revealed how the actor is both “happy” and “relieved” following the verdict:

“He is absolutely looking ahead and past this. He’s looking for positivity and to move away from negativity. He’s figuring out what he does next. He feels like he’s been vindicated. He feels a significant weight off his shoulders. It’s been six years of this. It’s been so gratifying to hear from men and women — he’s heard a lot of positive support from both men and women.”

Lots of good vibes on Johnny’s side, that’s for sure. Maybe not so many for Amber at this point, though…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via WENN/Avalon]