Back To RIDICULOUS Spending?! Johnny Depp Reportedly Racked Up $62k Tab At Curry Restaurant While Celebrating Court Win

So, this is what you do when you just won $10.35 million?!

Johnny Depp is sparing no expense as he celebrates his defamation trial victory. The Rum Diary alum took a break from rocking out onstage to treat himself and his team to a lavish Indian dinner in Birmingham, England on Sunday night!

According to DailyMail.com, the 58-year-old actor, his friend Jeff Beck (whose concerts he’s been making appearances in), and their 20-person entourage took over the restaurant Varanasi to enjoy a banquet of food and drink. Mohammed Hussain, Operations Director of Varanasi, told the outlet:

“We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people. I was shocked and at first, I thought it might have been a wind up.”

Not only was it not a joke, but it earned the establishment several thousands in one night!!

Mohammed added:

“But then his security team arrived, checked out the restaurant and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners.”

Johnny reportedly arrived at around 7 p.m. and stayed until midnight. While there, he had no problem taking pictures with the staff and their family members. Hussain continued:

“He was a very lovely, down to earth bloke who spent a lot of time speaking with the staff, our friends and family and was happy to pose for pictures with them. You would never have thought that he was such a big star. He had a lot of time for us all.”

The restaurant prepared its finest for the party, including shish kebabs, chicken tikka, and tandoori king prawns. For the main course, they made butter chicken, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi, and king prawn bhuna. Everything was accompanied by naan, rice, and salad, too. For dessert, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum opted for a less traditional dish of panna cotta and cheesecake. Sounds delish! On how the restaurant prepared all this food, Mohammed explained:

“He clearly knows something about Indian food and enjoys it. We made sure not to make it too spicy so that Johnny Depp could enjoy the variety of flavours.”

The group topped off the tasty food with lots of cocktails and Rosé Champagne. Johnny loved it all so much he also ordered some to take home with him! We have to imagine that all cost A LOT! While the Operations Director agreed not to disclose the official amount, the outlet confirmed that the final bill came to around £50,000 (or $62,662.50). All paid for by Johnny! Wow! Mohammed said of the price:

“We had to promise that we would not reveal the final bill but let’s just put it this way; money was no issue, and it was easily in five figures. We made more money from Depp’s visit than we did from our busiest night of the week, which is a Saturday when we have around 400 diners.”

No wonder they’re happy he stopped by!

It sounds like it was money well spent for the performer, the pleased employee continued:

“In addition to the food, there was champagne, wine and all kinds of drinks being downed. Depp and his group had a great time. They loved the food, the ambience of the restaurant and the service that we provided. It was a real honour to have him here.”

Interestingly, while Johnny was clearly in a celebratory mood, he also snuck off from the party at one point and hung out with Hussain in his office for about 20 minutes:

“He said he wanted a little break from everybody and sat in my office, where he watched the people in his group on CCTV and asked me a lot of questions about it. I didn’t ask him about Amber [Heard] or the court case. It was just a nice conversation with a very humble man. I’m still pinching myself because I never dreamt that Johnny Depp would be in my office having a chat about how the CCTV in the restaurant works.”

LOLz! They really just sat around talking about the security cameras??

This all comes just days after Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages from his ex-wife Amber Heard as the result of their six-week defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia. The actor sued his former partner for $50 million after she published a Washington Post op-ed about experiencing domestic abuse, claiming it painted him as an abuser, despite her not mentioning his name, since it was published well after her very public accusations against him first hit headlines.

It’s been clear since the moment the verdict was read that Johnny has been overjoyed with the outcome of the grueling legal matter, but to see him just dropping all this money on one dinner proves he’s feeling good! And perhaps letting loose knowing all that new cash is headed his way?! In the past, infamous spending habits have been one of the main criticisms targeted against the actor, but clearly he DGAF! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

