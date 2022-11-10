Johnny Depp & Attorney Ex-Girlfriend Are Apparently Back On With Vegas VIP Date!

Johnny Depp and his former lawyer/former luvvah Joelle Rich are back together? Or still together??

As you know, the actor began a romance with his attorney after his UK legal case against The Sun (most notably while she was STILL married!), but rumors flew just last Friday they had gone their separate ways. It looks like the rumors weren’t true? Or maybe they were just a bit too soon…

According to sources for DailyMail.com, Joelle is still super into her beau as they spent a romantic weekend together in Vegas to watch Johnny perform at the Palms Casino Resort. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is currently on tour with British rock star Jeff Beck and it looks like his special lady was there to support him!

Eyewitnesses claim Depp gave Rich some special treatment, too:

“They took Joelle to the VIP room to check in and she was at the concert on Friday night. We saw her take some YouTube people backstage [after the performance]. Looks like they didn’t break up!”

Ooh! VIP for the very important (legal) practitioner!

The 37-year-old was spotted watching her beau rock out from the side of the stage — and she even snapped a photo of him for her Instagram story and put a red heart overtop his head. A second insider told the outlet:

“Oh they’re still on alright. She was front and center with him backstage at his concert in Vegas on Friday night. She’s clearly crazy about him. And he’s into her too – but he does enjoy his women.”

He does enjoy his women?

Oh?

Well, there you have it, folks. The couple is still ON — unless what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, that is. Hmm… Reactions?

[Image via WENN/Avalon]