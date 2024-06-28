JoJo Siwa Gets MASSIVE Tattoo Of Her Supposed Album Art -- Will She Regret This??

This is… one way to commemorate her new era!

JoJo Siwa visited Costello Tattoo Studio in Sherman Oaks this week and got a big blind-folded teddy bear in tactical gear with angel wings on her arm. The studio shared on Instagram that their artist Konstantin drew the plush AND the image is reportedly a replica of her forthcoming new album cover — you know, the one her single Karma is on.

Related: JoJo Siwa Is Fighting With THIS Disney Channel Alum!

Now, the dancer has not posted it or the musical art on her grid, so this might be a potential spoiler for fans! We don’t really know what to make of it!

Check out the tattoo (below):

INNERESTING!

Will the Dance Moms alum regret getting this in a few years?? Only time will tell, but she seems happy now. Thoughts on the ink, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

[Image via Instagram]