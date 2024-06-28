Got A Tip?

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Gets MASSIVE Tattoo Of Her Supposed Album Art -- Will She Regret This??

Jojo siwa debuts massive bear tattoo with wings

This is… one way to commemorate her new era!

JoJo Siwa visited Costello Tattoo Studio in Sherman Oaks this week and got a big blind-folded teddy bear in tactical gear with angel wings on her arm. The studio shared on Instagram that their artist Konstantin drew the plush AND the image is reportedly a replica of her forthcoming new album cover — you know, the one her single Karma is on.

Now, the dancer has not posted it or the musical art on her grid, so this might be a potential spoiler for fans! We don’t really know what to make of it!

Check out the tattoo (below):

INNERESTING!

Will the Dance Moms alum regret getting this in a few years?? Only time will tell, but she seems happy now. Thoughts on the ink, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

Jun 28, 2024 09:00am PDT

