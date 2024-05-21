OMG! JoJo Siwa Reveals She Got ‘Punched In The Eye’ While ‘Drunk As F**k’ On Her 21st Birthday!

JoJo Siwa is 21 and she wants everyone to know it.

The Dance Moms alum turned the big 2-1 over the weekend, and she has been blowing up her social media pages with evidence of her celebrations! On the big day, she shared a video on TikTok of herself “drunk as f**k” shouting into the camera with a raspy voice. She wore her own merch in a Karma shirt, Nike shorts, braids, and a 21st birthday necklace. She stood in a kitchen surrounded by bottles and cans of alcohol and said:

“It’s my 21st birthday, I’m drunk as f**k right now.”

From off camera, someone threw some mystery objects at her as she stumbled around laughing. She then told the camera:

“I got punched in the eye. It hurts really bad but I’m okay. I’m okay, I’m okay.”

Sheesh!

The Nickelodeon alum then showed off her “liquor spread,” before concluding the video:

“Happy 21st birthday to me!”

See (below):

She also posted footage of her dancing to Karma and running around Disney World/Epcot drunk. See (below):

The 21st birthday celebration… we’ve all been there… LOLz!!

Seriously, tho, this girl has SO much energy! Happy birthday to her! Hope she slept well after the fact and that the hangover wasn’t TOO bad! Ha!

[Images via JoJo Siwa/TikTok]