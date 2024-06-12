It's On! Disney Alum Claps Back At JoJo Siwa After TikTok Shade!

The claws are out! And this time it’s Nickelodeon alum VS. Disney alum! But before we get into the butting heads, a little background…

Fans of That’s So Raven will remember redhead Chelsea Daniels, played by the talented Anneliese van der Pol. The show wrapped in 2007, but a decade later the Mouse House brought it back for a reboot titled Raven’s Home — once again starring the titular Raven-Symoné and featuring Anneliese.

Except in 2022, the latter left the show… Or rather, was fired unexpectedly. See a TikTok about it (below):

Oof!

Last month it was revealed Raven’s Home has not been renewed for another season after Season 6 finished airing last September. So clearly feeling vindicated, Anneliese once again took to TikTok to poke fun at the situation. See (below):

But the most attention-grabbing thing about the post wasn’t the video itself — it was the comments section! Because none other than JoJo Siwa came in to defend her friend Raven! She wrote:

“Six seasons, and now a spin off.. I think they’re doing just fine. Also, look at your account… your highest views come from talking about the show/raven as well.”

YIKES! Her comment does ring true, as Raven landed a spinoff at Disney, but Anneliese clearly wasn’t impressed with JoJo’s take. In response, she wrote:

“‘Highest views’ — exactly, you’re catching on. Now put some respect on my name little girl. I walked so you could ‘dance’.”

Oh damn!

Oooooh, the girls are fightinggggg!

And earlier this week, Anneliese took to the video sharing app AGAIN to address JoJo’s comment once more.

In a video with a screenshot of the Dance Moms alum’s comment pasted over it, Anneliese wrote:

“When JoJo Siwa trolls you on TikTok… I was on Disney at like 15, I feel like this is not my biggest issue…”

See (below):

Yeesh! Anneliese’s layered comment has yet to receive any public acknowledgment from JoJo.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Whose side do YOU fall on here? Let us know in the comments down below!

