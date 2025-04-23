Got A Tip?

'I Am Not A Lesbian': JoJo Siwa Makes SHOCKING Realization Amid Eyebrow-Raising Relationship With Male Celebrity Big Brother Castmate!

JoJo Siwa Reveals She’s Not Just Lesbian Amid Eyebrow-Raising Relationship With Celebrity Big Brother UK’s Chris Hughes -- Despite Relationship Back Home

JoJo Siwa does NOT identify as lesbian anymore!

During Tuesday night’s Celebrity Big Brother UK livestream, the Dance Moms alum opened up to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alum Danny Beard about her evolving sexuality. Danny — who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns — was obviously the person to speak to about this. Someone else might have gotten the wrong idea. We’ll get back to that fella.

During JoJo and Danny’s chat, the 21-year-old revealed she no longer labels herself as lesbian… Instead, she views herself as “queer,” which is a term generally used by individuals who feel their sexuality extends beyond heterosexual… But also not strictly homosexual. And the realization is all because of her time on the show! She confided:

“I feel so queer … I’ve never — I think I’ve always told myself, I’m a lesbian. I think you — I think being here — I’ve realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer. And I think that’s really cool, I’m switching letters! I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

Watch the moment for yourself (below)!

Wow. But, uh… What was it about being in the CBB house, eh?

We give JoJo kudos for being open to discovering more about her sexuality and gender identity — and even more for being confident enough to be transparent about it! Love that! But we also can’t help but raise an eyebrow about the circumstances here…

See, JoJo has a girlfriend back home. She’s dating Australian DJ Kath Ebbs (who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/she pronouns). However, that hasn’t stopped the Karma singer from developing an unmistakably flirtatious relationship with housemate Chris Hughes over the last several weeks. What started out as him defending her from Mickey Rourke’s homophobic comments has now blossomed into late-night cuddle sessions, slow dancing, flirty compliments, and a LOT of other physical affection… All for the whole world to see. Including Kath, whose posts about JoJo really died down as the show progressed.

So while it’s great to see JoJo learning more about her sexuality, we can’t help but feel bad for Kath back home as they pretty much have no choice but to sit there and watch their significant other be swept off her feet… by a dude. We mean, how else to read what’s happening here??

Yikes! What are your reactions to the news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via ITV/YouTube & X, & Kath Ebbs/Instagram]

Apr 23, 2025 14:00pm PDT

