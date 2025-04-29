Elizabeth Hurley's Friends Think She May MARRY Billy Ray Cyrus -- He Reminds Her Of THIS Ex!

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus are moving fast! We’ve all been shocked by the news of this very unexpected couple. But are they going on to shock us even more — by going the distance??

A friend of Liz spoke to The Sun on Sunday to give us a more detailed scoop on their relationship, saying the pair actually have “a lot in common”:

“Everyone is saying Billy and Liz are world’s apart, but actually they are very similar. They have a lot in common and have the same interests. Billy is also very much her type – he has a real twinkle in his eye and a naughty streak that she can’t resist.”

But what’s got Liz so hooked? Well, apparently it’s because the country crooner reminds her so much of one of her exes! Who? Shane Warne.

Huh! The source said of Billy Ray’s effect on Liz:

“He really reminds her of Shane Warne, they have a very similar energy about them. Liz has a really good time with Billy they share a lot of laughs and he is a real flirt, which she loves.”

The Bedazzled actress dated the cricketer from 2010 to 2013. They even planned to marry! Sadly, it didn’t work out. Shane called off their engagement after three years together. Liz and Shane stayed friends, though… right up until he passed away from a heart attack in 2022. So sad.

Innerestingly, this whirlwind romance with Billy Ray is Elizabeth’s first public relationship since Shane. The source dished:

“Shane was the love of her life and it has taken her years to be able to move on but she finally feels like she is able to.”

Awww!

With this new love in her life, the Austin Powers star is supposedly ready to “settle down” with the Achy Breaky Heart singer, per the source:

“Billy isn’t perfect and neither was Shane but Liz truly believes they have a strong future together. She is nearly 60 and deep down does want to share her life with someone and settle down. Everyone is saying he could be the one, so don’t be surprised if she marries again.”

Oof! Considering his past, is he really one to settle down and share his life? He’s had two divorces in like three years by our count. Hmm.

What do U think about Elizabeth and Billy Ray thinking of marriage so early? Sound OFF (below).

