Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes Reveal The Truth About ‘Soulmate’ Connection After Celebrity Big Brother UK -- And Why She REALLY Broke Up With Kath Ebbs! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Still At Odds! He Wants To ‘Cut All Ties’ But Can’t Because Of THIS! JoJo Siwa Complained Her Partner Wasn't Loving Enough In Latest Letter From Home -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS! RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Files For Divorce From PK -- After He Is Caught Kissing Another Blonde Reality Star!  JoJo Siwa's Partner Kath Ebbs Reveals Singer DUMPED THEM At Celebrity Big Brother UK Party After Flirty Chris Hughes Relationship! Kanye West & Bianca Censori Marriage At 'Breaking Point' As She Fights For 'More Freedom' -- She'll Walk If He Does THIS! Rory McIlroy Tries To Brush Off Marriage Problems -- But Insiders Say It's BAD! Mormon Wives Jennifer Affleck Explains Why She Stayed With Fan-Hated Husband Zac! Rory McIlroy Is Building A New Home In London -- And Yes, It's With His Wife Erica! Oh No! Why Fans Think Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Have Split! Justin Bieber Has Become Besties With Timothée Chalamet -- After Bonding Over Pasts... Including Links To Selena Gomez! Noah Cyrus Clarifies 'Misconception' That New Songs Are About 'Certain People' Following 'Hurt & Pain' Of Family Drama 

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Posts Pics With 'Soulmate' Chris Hughes After Breakup Shocker!

JoJo Siwa Posts Pics With 'Soulmate' Chris Hughes After Breakup Shocker!

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes just keep getting closer and closer!

As we’ve been reporting, the two Celebrity Big Brother UK housemates have forged a super-strong friendship. It’s, uh, so strong that they’ve taken to calling it a “soulmate friendship.” But is it more?? After all, you’ll recall how JoJo dumped her partner back home — Australian DJ Kath Ebbs — literally immediately after leaving the CBB UK house. The timing, the affection, how they refer to each other — it all has fans wondering whether something more… romantic is happening.

Related: JoJo Complained Kath Wasn’t Loving Enough  — And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

And now, there’s more. For one, earlier on Monday, we posted how the Dance Moms alum was spotted leaving the UK wearing none other than Hughes’ clothes. Which, uh, yeahhhhh! And then just a couple hours ago, the Omaha native popped up on Instagram with a brand-new post! With her guy!

In it, she and Chris can be seen playing tennis with each other. Which, hey, fun! But pay special attention to the second slide of this three-post carousel (below)! At the very end of the video clip, the two reality TV stars get REALLY physically close right after JoJo whacks a tennis ball over the fence:

Hmmm…

Merely a couple of friends, huh?! Ooookay. Soooo then what happened right after that video cut off?! Just wondering!!

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your theories on this ever-tightening friendship in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kath Ebbs/Instagram/This Morning/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 28, 2025 16:40pm PDT

Share This