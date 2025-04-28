JoJo Siwa Posts Pics With 'Soulmate' Chris Hughes After Breakup Shocker!

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes just keep getting closer and closer!

As we’ve been reporting, the two Celebrity Big Brother UK housemates have forged a super-strong friendship. It’s, uh, so strong that they’ve taken to calling it a “soulmate friendship.” But is it more?? After all, you’ll recall how JoJo dumped her partner back home — Australian DJ Kath Ebbs — literally immediately after leaving the CBB UK house. The timing, the affection, how they refer to each other — it all has fans wondering whether something more… romantic is happening.

And now, there’s more. For one, earlier on Monday, we posted how the Dance Moms alum was spotted leaving the UK wearing none other than Hughes’ clothes. Which, uh, yeahhhhh! And then just a couple hours ago, the Omaha native popped up on Instagram with a brand-new post! With her guy!

In it, she and Chris can be seen playing tennis with each other. Which, hey, fun! But pay special attention to the second slide of this three-post carousel (below)! At the very end of the video clip, the two reality TV stars get REALLY physically close right after JoJo whacks a tennis ball over the fence:

Hmmm…

Merely a couple of friends, huh?! Ooookay. Soooo then what happened right after that video cut off?! Just wondering!!

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your theories on this ever-tightening friendship in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kath Ebbs/Instagram/This Morning/YouTube]