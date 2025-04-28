JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!!

JoJo Siwa ain’t slick!

On Monday, the Karma singer was spotted arriving at the UK’s Heathrow Airport to head back stateside after the wrap of Celebrity Big Brother. After a flirty season with housemate–turned-soulmate Chris Hughes, we bet it was an extremely somber goodbye for the pair! We mean, if they were as touchy-feely as they were on TV, we can’t even begin to imagine what their private parting of ways looked like! HA! But it looks as though JoJo took a piece of Chris with her…

In photos obtained by The US Sun, the Dance Moms alum can be seen navigating the airport in a gray hoodie and neon orange beanie. See HERE.

So what? Well… those casual airport clothes just so happen to be the exact garments Chris wore on the show! And if you don’t believe us, compare it to the Love Island alum’s original look (below).

It’s totally his stuff! What, she can’t stand not to have his smell with her anymore?!

These two!!!

Is it any wonder she broke up with partner Kath Ebbs so easily if this is how she feels about Chris??

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers??

[Images via JoJo Siwa/TikTok & Chris Hughes/Instagram]