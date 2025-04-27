JoJo Siwa Complained Her Partner Wasn't Loving Enough In Latest Letter From Home -- And Fans Have THOUGHTS!

JoJo Siwa had “beef to pick” with her significant other before she broke up with them… All because of a letter they sent her before Celebrity Big Brother UK wrapped.

During Thursday’s episode of the reality show, the contestants received letters from home. JoJo’s was from her mother Jessalynn Siwa — but it also included a bit from her now-ex DJ Kath Ebbs, who is nonbinary and uses they/she pronouns. The letter, which Chris Hughes read out loud, goes:

“Hi JoJo. We’re all having so much fun watching you in the Big Brother house. The most important thing to tell you is a message from Kath because I know you really miss them the most: ‘Kath’s keen to see you when you get out.’”

Well that’s definitely short and sweet…

In the message, JoJo’s mom goes on to tell her how much fun she and Kath have had together while the Karma singer has been away:

“We’ve had lots of FaceTimes and she even came over to my house to watch the launch show.”

She went on to offer the 21-year-old words of encouragement before extending her love. Listen to the full thing (below):

"I'm happy you're making such good friends and happy you have chosen to see the good in everyone in the House" Chris reads out JoJo's letter from her mum ❤️ #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/S9FsvDH8pc — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 24, 2025

It looks like JoJo absolutely loved hearing everything said, right?? Well actually, she wouldn’t have minded a BIT more affection from Kath… Later in the Diary Room, the Nickelodeon alum told cameras:

“I think I’ve tried to keep myself distracted from missing sweet Kath. I said goodbye to them at the airport and it was a really hard goodbye. And then they were the last person I talked to before I gave up my phone for the Big Brother house. God, I love that little sucker. I do have beef to pick with them, though. They didn’t even say in the note that they love me. I will not let them live that down. I will say, ‘Where was my hi sweetheart? Where was my I love you? Where was my I miss you?’ Like, happy you’re ‘keen’ to see me when I get out of here, ‘keen’ to see you as well, but come one, baba. Give me a little something something.”

Oof…

On one hand, we can see where JoJo’s coming from… But on the other hand, we can also see why Kath may have been apprehensive to be overly lovey-dovey. We mean, they did just watch their girlfriend develop an eyebrow raising relationship with a straight man for an entire season of reality TV! On X (Twitter), fans wrote things like:

“Their POV tho, you are gone for three weeks, attached to Chris and cuddle so much in bed together and always so touchy etc. Never mention Kath etc. Expected them not to say any of that in the letter. They don’t know where you stand at all in their relationship with Chris.” “is Jojo an idiot? she is literally cheating on her girlfriend with chris and has now revealed that she’s queer not a lesbian? like she has put her partner through so much and she doesn’t even care.” “why would she..? does she realize what she’s been doing in the house” “girl imagine how you would feel if your parter was being touchy with another person on tv” “Is it just me or does Kath being ‘keen’ to see JoJo not sound good AT. ALL. that has such ‘we need to talk’ energy”

Yeesh…

Elsewhere, JoJo confided in Jack P. Shepherd about the letter:

“I honestly like, I am finding myself really analyzing that note and like I don’t like it. I’m like ‘What are you telling me? Why did you not say I love you? Do you hate me?’”

Jack attempted to offer some reassuring words:

“She probably didn’t want to say anything to tip you over the edge, maybe? She is saying just enough to get you through.”

However, JoJo later broke down further over the letter. In conversation with Chris, she confessed through tears:

“Just talking in there, really made me emotional … I feel very grateful, I feel very confused, I feel very happy. I feel very lucky, I feel guilty for how happy I have been. I have been so happy. I told you I am horrible at goodbyes.”

And before the episode ended, the two chatted in bed when Chris asked if she was alright. And she responded:

“I’ve been better. Give me 48 hours. Love you, appreciate you. You’re a special one.”

Watch (below):

JoJo has a heart-to-heart with Chris before their Big Brother journey comes to an end ???? #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/1GbXwdWKwK — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 24, 2025

As we know, the season wrapped and JoJo broke up with Kath… Oof.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

