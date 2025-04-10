JoJo Siwa’s Partner Kath Ebbs Slams Mickey Rourke’s Homophobic Behavior On Celebrity Big Brother UK, Calls Him A ‘Dangerous Person’

JoJo Siwa’s partner is calling out Mickey Rourke following those vile comments on Celebrity Big Brother UK this week!

ICYMI, the 72-year-old actor received a formal warning for his homophobic behavior toward the 21-year-old singer. Not only did he suggest he could turn JoJo straight and would “tie” her up, but he announced plans to “vote out the lesbian real quick.” The Dance Moms alum heard the offensive comments and pushed back, along with their housemate Chris Hughes. But instead of apologizing right then and there, Mickey continued with his problematic behavior.

The Iron Man 2 star said he needed “a f**” and pointed at JoJo to add, “I’m not talking to you.” What the f**k. The f-word is slang for a cigarette in the UK, but Mickey is from the US. He knew what he was doing here. Chris stepped up to call out the former professional boxer again and later comforted JoJo when she began to cry over the horrible interaction. Afterward, Big Brother warned Mickey he would be removed from the house if the “unacceptable” or “offensive” language and actions continued.

He then apologized to viewers and JoJo, saying he was talking “smack” and had a “short fuse.” But that is NOT what happened here. He was not trash-talking an opponent or whatever. This was homophobic behavior, and he should have been evicted from the house immediately. Watch how the whole thing went down (below):

So disgusting…

Since the shocking moment aired, Mickey has received a lot of backlash online from fans — and JoJo’s partner Kath Ebbs. The actor, who is non-binary and uses she/they pronouns, took to Instagram Stories to go off about the athlete! They didn’t hold back! Kath began:

“A lot of people want to know my thoughts on Mickey Rourke, or however the f**k you say his last name, on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother and quite frankly it is beyond disgusting and it’s literally taken me many hours to even process what the f**k I just watched. Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs and I feel so helpless that I cannot be there to not only comfort her but to also lose it at that f**king weasel of a man but secondly take the fact out that I have massive emotional stakes in the comments towards her.”

While the Neighbours alum has “seen people commenting about his homophobia,” what she hasn’t seen much of is talk about “his violent comments.” The whole conversation, as they pointed out, is “rooted in misogyny and violence.” Kath explained:

“The five-minute clip which was the whole conversation has so many different layers to it, it is crazy. Firstly he asks her if she is into boys or girls, she answers that she is gay. He then proceeds to tell her that he is going to turn her straight if she is in the house long enough. She shuts it down. Once she shuts it down he says he’s going to tie her up. That is a rape joke, that’s what that is, call it what it is.”

So, so gross. Kath went on to point out that the second JoJo “shuts him down,’ Mickey decides to target and try to “get rid” of her:

“He deemed her unf**kable in that moment and then went if the male gaze is not a part of this situation and I have no power over you sexually, which also no offence Mickey you look like a f**king foot so you don’t stand a chance with anyone anyway because you’re a f**king loser. Then he’s like oh, well then, I’m going to bully you. If you are not going to play into my creepy jokes then okay I’m going to bully you and I don’t want you here and then he proceeds to call her a f*****.’”

The whole thing made Kath “sick to my stomach,” they said before adding:

“I do feel a little disappointed that that hasn’t been an added level to the conversation. Yes, I am glad that the production gave him a formal warning and told him what he said he was homophobic but that is dangerous, dangerous language and obviously it is a TV show with cameras everywhere and security.”

The I’ve Always Said That host then gave a shout-out to Chris for having JoJo’s back:

“And obviously we saw the beautiful Chris Hughes which thank you Chris, thank you for doing my job. I was very upset and then when I saw him backing her, having her back and comforting her made me feel a little bit better especially because this sounds really f**ked up because he is a cis straight white man. And they’re the kind of allies unfortunately I hate to say it that we need in situations like this to stand up to violent f**king misogynistic homophobic men.”

While Kath thinks JoJo is in a “safe” environment because Big Brother is a show, she is also “a little bit disappointed that it wasn’t further called” out. They also hope, like many of us, that Mickey gets voted out soon:

“I would genuinely be so disappointed if the public doesn’t vote Mickey out. I don’t give a f**k if you think he is entertaining, I don’t give a f**k. He’s a pig and he is a dangerous person. I wouldn’t want to be alone in a room with him and I wouldn’t want f**king anyone to be alone in a room with him.”

Fingers crossed Mickey is axed from the house soon… JoJo shouldn’t have been attacked and made to feel so uncomfortable. As for his apology? You know, the one where he said he has a “short fuse?” Kath slammed the defense in a video posted to her grid, saying:

“You revealed yourself. You revealed the way you really think about people and about women. That’s all that happened. And you feel a little bit of shame as you got called out for it on a TV show. And you’re a little bit f**king worried. … Read a f**king book. Interrogate your f**king behavior and think about if you had a daughter or a sister or someone you really loved that was a woman. Would you leave them alone in a room with you?”

The DJ also took to Instagram Stories to slam the fact that only Chris called out Mickey’s behavior:

“Also the fact that only ONE person pulled him on up it is very telling of where we are at. Men don’t bother wearing your ribbons on international women’s day if you’re not going to actually start doing something to end men’s violence against women. It doesn’t just start when a women or queer person is physically assaulted. The ladder to that is comments like this.”

And there’s more! Kath then slammed Big Brother UK for even including Mickey on the show and giving him a “platform” when he previously had been charged with domestic violence. For those who don’t know, the Body Heat star was arrested in the 90s for spousal abuse after being accused of slapping and kicking his then-wife Carré Otis. The charges were later dropped. So yeah, not the best casting choice, Big Brother…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

