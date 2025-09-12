JoJo Siwa Says She Wants A Traditional Wedding With Chris Hughes! WHOA This Was Fast!

JoJo Siwa is all ready to walk down the aisle and get hitched in the most traditional wedding imaginable! No, seriously!

The 22-year-old Dance Moms alum has, of course, fallen head over heels for her boyfriend Chris Hughes. The pair have only been together for a few months at this point, but that doesn’t really matter as far as JoJo is concerned. Because based on comments the crooner just made during a new podcast interview this week, it sounds like she’s ready to get married for REAL!!!

So, the Karma singer went on the latest episode of Josh Smith‘s Reign pod, which was released on Tuesday. During the show, she revealed how her Love Island alum beau has helped her see relationships, love, and even marriage in a totally different light! Speaking about the 32-year-old Hughes, JoJo gushed:

“I’m happy. I’ve never wanted the future so bad. I’ve never, ever wanted the love that I have to just continue to grow.”

Awww!

But there is so much more to unpack for this couple, who first met earlier this year on the 24th season of Celebrity Big Brother UK. Now that their relationship has started to fire on all cylinders (and we very much do mean ALL cylinders…) Siwa is set for a wedding! An old-school one! With a first dance, and a bouquet toss, and EVERYTHING! She explained:

“I’ve never craved a wedding. I’ve always wanted to just like go sign a piece of paper or go to Vegas ’cause I didn’t wanna have a wedding. But now I’m like, ‘No, I want a ring and I want my Dad to walk me down the aisle and I want a first dance and I want butterflies.'”

Um WOW! Like we’ve been saying, these two have only been together for a few months. Sooo this is FAST!!!

And it’s doubly fast considering JoJo had identified as LGBTQ+ prior to her turn towards hetero love with the English TV personality. To that end, she told Smith that her dating choices have definitely come with some “backlash” from the public — and her own chosen family! She explained:

“It is hard because it feels like my own family has turned a little bit. And I think we are the LGBTQIA+ family, not the ‘LG’ community and it’s a beautiful rainbow and the number one saying of the queer community is love is love.”

She also added:

“And that goes both ways … just because I am in a heterosexual relationship that doesn’t discredit my past.”

Very true!

Ultimately, the Hold The Drama singer lamented how some folks online and in public have palpably dismissed her through the locked-on love with Hughes:

“I see them see me and I see them laugh, I see them point, I see them roll their eyes. That to me has made me be so aware, I guess, of how brutal hate can be and how brutal bullying can be from outside the community and from within, inside the community. I think people need to watch it because I can take it, but other people can’t and that’s tough.”

Ugh. And yet, she persisted! Siwa concluded by saying that no amount of criticism, bullying, or hate will change how she feels towards her partner:

“I think older people in the community need to realize the way that you treat me in this situation doesn’t affect me, I promise, at all. I’m very happy. I’m very loved. I give a lot of love. I’m feeling very loved. I am in a great place.”

Love that for her!

What do y'all make of all the wedding talk, tho, Perezcious readers?!

