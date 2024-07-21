JoJo Siwa Wants To Have Triplets -- Using 3 Separate Surrogates! Details!

JoJo Siwa has BIG plans for motherhood.

The Karma singer has baby fever! Or more specifically, triplet fever! During an interview with Cosmopolitan published earlier this week, the 21-year-old opened up about her desire to have three babies all at the same time — but through separate pregnancies! She told the outlet:

“Because I’m gay as s**t and I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person, I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates. So technically they’ll all be the same batch but they would all be born separately.”

Wow! That’s certainly one way to do it! But hey, when you have JoJo-level fame, anything’s possible, right? Lolz!

The Dance Moms alum added:

“I’m going to have my surrogates, my babies, then maybe their birthdays will land on different days and they can be like triplets, but, like, not.”

What an inneresting concept! Not genetically triplets, but her theoretical kids COULD all have the same birthday, or birthdays within a few days of each other. Leave it up to JoJo to conjure up a plan like that! Hear her talk about it at the 5:58 mark (below):

Back in February, the Guilty Pleasure singer claimed she already had a sperm donor “lined up,” but that she wanted to wait a “couple years.” She did, however, reveal that she wants one girl and two boys, who she’d name Freddy, Eddy, and Teddy, respectively!

What are your thoughts on JoJo’s surrogacy game plan, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

