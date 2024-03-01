JoJo Siwa Has Sperm Donor 'Lined Up' & Is Making List Of Baby Names!

JoJo Siwa already has her whole life planned out — even the names of her future babies!

During an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, the child star shared that she already knows for a fact that she wants kids! Not one, not two, but THREE! And she has names! An interviewer asked her, “You’ve already named your children?” to which the So You Think You Can Dance judge quickly responded:

“Fully. Fully. I actually have two tattoos dedicated to them.”

OMG!

She pointed at the first and noted, “this one is dedicated to my baby girl one day. Her name is Freddy.” She then pointed to another and revealed that she plans to have twin boys! She said:

“This is dedicated to twin boys, Eddy and Teddy … I want three babies.”

For only being 20 years old, she sure has her life pretty thought out! Lolz!

The Dance Moms alum revealed that her sleeve of tattoos isn’t actually permanent, and that she changes them out “every two weeks.” However, they’re real in her “imagination.” But what IS real, and even more shocking, is that she apparently already has a sperm donor “lined up”! Wow, JoJo! She’s SERIOUS serious! She noted that he’s a friend — but didn’t name names. As we know, the Nickelodeon alum came out as gay in 2021. Watch her full interview (below):

Were YOU expecting to hear this, Perezcious readers?? Do you think that she’ll end up changing her mind, or is she going to follow through? Let us know down in the comments!

