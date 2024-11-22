JonBenét Ramsey's Father Is 'Begging' Police To Test DNA 28 Years After Her Murder: ‘Just Do Your Job'

The father of JonBenét Ramsey is desperate for answers decades after her murder — and says the police could have them if they would just do their jobs!

The 6-year-old beauty queen was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado, on December 26, 1996. Investigators found she was sexually assaulted, strangled, and bludgeoned. Her death was ruled a homicide, but police have never found the person responsible for the crime. JonBenét’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, found a hand-written ransom note inside their home, presumably left by the killer. However, her mom, dad, and brother Burke quickly became suspects, especially in the eyes of the public.

Although a DNA test done the following year showed the material found under JonBenét’s fingernails and in her clothes was not a match for John and Patsy, they remained the primary targets in the investigation. Why? Because the detective who received the results did not share the evidence with prosecutors for months! The pair weren’t even cleared of any wrongdoing until 2008, two years after Patsy died.

And JonBenét’s killer still has not been caught after all these years.

Years later, there were widespread calls to do new DNA tests — specifically on the evidence collected from underneath JonBenét’s nails, long johns, and underwear — and using the latest tech to crack this case. But nothing was seemingly done. Now, John told People on Thursday that he wants the police to do testing at “cutting-edge DNA labs” on genetic material left on the handmade garrote used to strangle his daughter and other items found at the crime.

It could be the key to solving her murder finally. However, for some reason, the police just will not give the green light to complete the testing. So John is publicly pleading with law enforcement to get up and get the test done! He told the outlet:

“We’re begging the police to engage. There are cutting-edge DNA labs that want to help and who believe they can move the case forward. The chief of police is in charge. Nobody can come in and help him with solving a crime unless he asks for help.”

For John, he feels he is not asking for much from the cops. He added:

“We’re not asking them to do anything weird. Just do your job. Test the DNA.”

After 28 years with this case unsolved, wouldn’t they want all the help they could get at this point? What gives? John went on to say he wants labs that use genetic genealogy and other advanced DNA technology to help test about seven items from the crime — items he claims were never tested!

“Of the items sent to labs in the beginning, six or seven of them were returned untested. We don’t know why they were not tested, but they were not tested. The garrote used to strangle JonBenét and a number of items just were sent back.”

This includes the ransom note and suitcase found beneath the basement window, where the killer may have entered and exited the home. John continued:

“But to do the latest stuff, this whole genealogy research, they needed a different format of the sample. And that’s why we’ve been advocating more testing be done by one or two of these very cutting edge labs, to retrieve a sample in the right format, which they can use to do genealogy research and searching, basically.”

Genealogy testing has helped solve a number of crimes as law enforcement are able to explore databases that include relatives of criminals who never put their own DNA on file. Famously, it’s how they eventually caught the Golden State Killer after many years.

If that testing is done, John, now 80 year old, feels there is hope that JonBenét’s murderer will be found. If not, if the Boulder police do not start to accept help, he fears it may never happen:

“If it stays in the hands of the Boulder Police, it will not be solved, period. If they accept help, all the help that’s out there, that’s available and offered, it will be solved. Yes, I believe it will be solved.”

We hope Boulder police will act and do what they can to help finally solve this case. Thoughts on the case update, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Inside Edition/TODAY/YouTube]