Kylie Jenner DID Skip BFF Sofia Richie’s Birthday Trip Because Of Scott Disick Split!

Kylie Jenner is threading the needle on this very tough problem exactly like the shrewd businesswoman and smart tactician she’s always been!

This isn’t a Kylie Cosmetics issue we’re talking about, though, and the complications here run far deeper than even the biggest boardroom decision! The 23-year-old mogul is carefully feeling out how to balance her friendship with Sofia Richie and her loyalties to Kourtney Kardashian, as everyone reacts to the aftermath of Scott Disick‘s latest breakup. And from the sound of it… Kylie’s doing pretty well!!!

According to a new report out in Us Weekly, the younger Jenner explicitly chose NOT to travel with her BFF to attend her 22nd birthday vacay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico following the latter’s split from Lord Disick.

For Stormi Webster‘s mom, the whole thing came down to saving face with the fam and trying “to avoid any awkwardness” that may come up — you know, from being caught in the middle as the sister of Scott’s longtime ex and baby momma, and the close pal of his other, more recent ex. Complicated!!!

The insider revealed more about Kylie’s stay-home decision, adding (below):

“Sofia and Kylie are still friends, but Kylie decided to stay back and not go on Sofia’s birthday trip to avoid any awkwardness. Kourtney isn’t upset by Kylie and Sofia’s friendship and wouldn’t tell Kylie what to do, but the Kardashians are extremely loyal to each other and Kylie felt she was better off staying behind.”

(She was better off staying behind because of the freakin’ never-ending coronavirus pandemic, too, right? RIGHT?! Like these celebs listen anyway! Ugh!)

We weren’t kidding about the KUWTK personality navigating this carefully — and that’s only the half of it!

The source added one more particularly noteworthy tidbit, too, noting how the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star “has a big hold on the [KarJenner] family,” while adding:

“[Scott] would have been bothered more than Kourtney if Kylie were to have gone [to Cabo].”

Wow! Now that’s VERY illuminating!

Obviously, Scott has three children — sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope — with Kourtney, forever linking him to the KarJenner family no matter where he ends up. But beyond that, the longtime Keeping Up with the Kardashian co-star has historically been very close with Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, too, even long after his split from the Poosh founder.

For Kylie, then, it’s just not that simple to hang out with Sofia if she has an inkling that Scott may feel some type of way about it, as that may, in turn, get back to the makeup mogul’s extended fam in the form of unwanted drama and controversy.

But who would have thought the youngest of KJ’s children would bend to anyone’s feelings??

Recall, too, how Kylie has already lost one best friend (Jordyn Woods) in that whole s**t show involving Tristan Thompson. And while there were external forces at play there (ahem, Tristan, ahem) that were well beyond Kylie’s control, we can certainly surmise the billionaire businesswoman has remained cognizant of that unfortunate controversy while carefully securing her (new) BFF relationship with Lionel Richie‘s famous daughter.

So, where does that leave Travis Scott‘s world-famous baby momma? Stuck in the middle, we suppose! Of course, at least based on this insider’s take, Kylie appears self-aware enough to keep developing her friendship with Sofia while simultaneously staying far enough away so as to appease the Talentless founder and all of his feelings and foibles. Whew! Complex! We’re tired just thinking about it!

