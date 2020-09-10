WTF! Kylie Jenner Joins TikTok & YouTube Stars For Massive Birthday Bash Violating COVID-19 Regulations!

When will it end?!

Despite much of the West Coast being on fire right now, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seems like all influencers want to do is party! On Wednesday night, numerous content creators, TikTok stars, and even Kylie Jenner gathered to celebrate Bryant Eslava, a photographer frequently credited on social media by his famous friends.

The celebs in attendance were wearing masks (like Miz Jenner and Olivia Jade) upon their entrance and exit at 40 Love in West Hollywood, as you can see here…

However, it doesn’t appear they stayed on once inside for eating, drinking, and photo purposes.

For those not in Los Angeles County, or for those who are and clearly need a refresher, here’s a rundown of the current regulations this party seems to be violating:

Indoor dining remains closed as of July 1. Even if they ate outdoors (which is possible), tables are supposed to be limited to only six people, and there were plenty more in attendance at this dinner. Judging from photobooth photos (below), it was obvious even when not dining, guests were not masked up.

Parties and gatherings of any size are not permitted. Per the Los Angeles Department of Public Health: “Individual and family gatherings or parties of any size aren’t allowed. These types of gatherings are risky as they bring together people who do not live together and increase the chances of community transmission.” While some members of the Hype House who do live together were in attendance, there were still multiple households involved.

The f**k??

In addition to the makeup mogul and controversial beauty YouTube star, the large guest list also included James Charles, Noah Centineo, sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and more. Take a look (below):

As you’ll recall, Bryce Hall, also of TikTok fame, has been in hot water on more than a few occasions this summer after throwing wild bashes despite regulations in El Lay. Ultimately, Mayor Eric Garcetti cut utility services to the mansion to deter from future gatherings being thrown, and teach them a lesson! In a statement at the time, Garcetti shared:

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders. The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community. If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others. All of these actions save lives.”

We wonder if the restaurant will face any repercussions for hosting this gathering? The city doesn’t seem to be messing around, so we wouldn’t be surprised!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/James Charles/Olivia Jade/Charlie D’Amelio/Instagram.]