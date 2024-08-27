Man Accused Of Decapitating Parents & Their Dog Caught -- And Sings Tina Turner To Cops Who Shot Him In INSANE Bodycam Footage

Got A Tip?

Man Accused Of Decapitating Parents & Mutilating Dog Shot By Cops While Singing Tina Turner In WILD Bodycam Footage

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A California man has been arrested after going on a deranged killing spree.

Last month, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department revealed in a press release that they arrested 41-year-old Joseph Gerdvil after being dispatched to the San Juan Mobile Estates in San Juan Capistrano. When they arrived, they found the decapitated remains of Ronald, 77, and Antoinette Gerdvil, 79 — Joseph’s PARENTS — as well as their dog.

Minutes later, they were notified that a “bloody male was chasing a maintenance worker in the same community,” so they quickly embarked on a hunt to track him down. They discovered the suspect in a golf cart he’d stolen from the maintenance worker, and the rest of the interaction played out in shocking bodycam footage released this week.

In the footage, a deputy can be seen drawing his firearm and aiming it at Joseph, who had on a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers. The deputy is heard ordering him to “get on the ground” multiple times, which Joseph completely ignores while quickly approaching the officer with an object in his hand. The deputy then fires five shots at Joseph, who collapses to the ground.

That’s when things start to get strange…

As multiple officers hover around Joseph’s body tending to his wounds, the murder suspect says, “I love you … I’m sorry you’re gonna have to die.” Not long after, he adds, “Just finish me off. Put one in my head, please. I beg of you.”

So eerie…

THEN, he brazenly stars belting the lyrics to Tina Turner’s 1984 hit What’s Love Got to Do with It:

“What’s love got to do with it, got to do with it? What’s love but a secondhand emotion?”

After that, he moves onto Stevie Wonder’s I Just Called To Say I Love You.

So incredibly creepy.

Joseph was ultimately rushed to a nearby hospital where his wounds were treated. He was charged with two counts of homicide, but will likely be hit with more charges soon, according to reports.

Neighbor David Desmond told Fox 11 last month that Joseph “had a drug issue” and had gotten into a fight with his father the day before the gruesome slayings. More details (below):

How horrific. Rest in peace Ronald, Antoinette, and their dog. We hope to see justice served. Though what that is in this case… who even knows.

[Image via Joseph Gerdvil/Facebook]

Aug 27, 2024 12:43pm PDT

