Josh Duggar Going With The 'I Got Hacked' Defense In Child Porn Trial!

Josh Duggar’s defense attorneys have started to present their case to the federal jury in his child porn trial — and, boy, are they cooking up one silly story!

As we reported, the 19 Kids & Counting alum’s legal team have been scrambling following the world-class case prosecutors made in court over the past week. After Department of Justice tech experts walked the jury through how the offending videos were acquired and hidden on Josh’s computer, they detailed how he was the only person who logically could have put them there.

Now, after arguing that their client should be acquitted because the prosecution had “insufficient evidence of known possession” of child pornography — a motion the judge denied, btw, saying he found there was “well more than sufficient evidence” — defense attorneys are now borrowing a page from the playbook of YouTubers who get canceled for writing insensitive tweets.

That’s right, y’all: the disgraced reality star’s lawyers are now claiming he got HACKED!

Mere hours after a Duggar family friend testified under questioning from prosecutors that Josh admitted in 2003 to molesting four young girls, the defense called on computer forensics expert Michele Bush, who told jurors that Josh’s internet network at work was so insecure that someone could have hijacked his computer to remotely watch child porn. Yes, seriously.

Bush explained that the internet at Wholesale Motorcars where Duggar worked was on a low security setting called “universal plug and play.” While this setup allows multiple devices to flawlessly establish internet connections, Bush argued it also left the network “extremely vulnerable” to what she described as a “hit and run” attack.

She went on to describe a situation where a remote user or hacker could potentially log on, do something icky, then log off again without the account holder being any the wiser. Comparing Josh’s network to a house, she explained:

“All of its doors are unlocked. Anyone can come in and they can do what they want.”

Obviously there’s no evidence of this happening. But it’s possible, that’s what they’re trying to get across.

As for the Linux system — which feds said Josh was using to get past the “accountability” program he was using to block adult sites after his whole Ashley Madison cheating scandal a few years back — Bush said she felt there was a “very viable possibility” that someone had accessed the Linux side of the computer remotely to download porn because it had been watched in streaming mode then quickly deleted.

When asked to provide the evidence to back up her remote hacker theory, Bush said it was impossible to prove either way without having the internet router, which the FBI apparently never seized, or basic system logs, which were overwritten before feds gave her a forensic copy of the HP desktop. She added:

“The information to make that conclusion was not available to me. It does not exist. It seems very probable because of the combination of everything.”

“Very probable.”

If Bush’s theory is to be believed, then some random hacker didn’t just put porn on Joshs’ computer: they also protected it with the same password that was on the official Duggar Instagram account — Josh’s birthday? Or is she saying they didn’t create the Linux partition? This mysterious hacker only took advantage of the fact Josh had already of his own volition created a secret computer within a computer capable of bypassing the porn blocker? Which is it?

Also, they just happened to choose the computer of someone who it turns out had previously admitted to molesting children as young as four years old? Man, what a wild coincidence, huh?

We just find this all a bit too hard to believe. But will the jury feel the same way? We’ll find out sooner than later.

